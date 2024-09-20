Zayn Malik Fans Excited Over Daughter’s Full Name Reveal by Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik fans were buzzing with excitement after his former girlfriend Gigi Hadid shared their daughter’s full name while celebrating Khai’s 4th birthday. The model took to Instagram to post a series of photos from the birthday festivities, showcasing the little one’s special day.

Khai Malik’s Name Revealed

In a carousel of snaps, Gigi Hadid revealed a “Descendants”-themed scroll that displayed her daughter’s full name as “Khai Malik.” This revelation sparked a wave of joy among fans, as Hadid had previously kept her daughter’s surname private. The inclusion of Malik’s last name in Khai’s full name was a pleasant surprise for many followers of the celebrity couple.

Fans React to Khai Malik’s Name

The news of Khai Malik’s full name spread like wildfire among Zayn Malik’s fans, who took to social media to share their excitement. Comments flooded in expressing delight over the reveal, with one person writing, “KHAI MALIK STOP IM SOBBING 🥹,” while another fan exclaimed, “The ‘Khai Malik’ makes me so happy!!!! Can’t believe she’s already 4!!! Happiest birthday Khai Malik 💖💖.”

The birthday celebration featured a banner that read, “Happy Birthday Khai,” along with a Yoda-themed birthday cake and impressive decorations. Khai sported pink cowboy boots for the occasion and enjoyed activities like painting on wooden picture frames and indulging in an ice cream bar with sprinkles.

Gigi Hadid’s Touching Tribute to Khai

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Gigi Hadid described her daughter Khai as “curious, adventurous, loving, and oh so witty,” showcasing their close relationship. The model shared photos of Khai riding a pony with rainbow-colored hair, relaxing on a float in the ocean, and exploring at the aquarium. Hadid expressed her joy in being Khai’s mother and celebrated the little one’s unique interests and personality.

Zayn Malik’s Birthday Message to Khai

Zayn Malik also shared a special birthday message for Khai on Instagram, professing his love and pride for his daughter. The singer reflected on the impact Khai has had on his life, emphasizing the profound change she brought about. Despite the challenges in his personal life, Malik expressed gratitude for the joy and growth Khai has brought him over the past four years.

Co-Parenting Relationship Between Malik and Hadid

Following their breakup in 2021, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship for the sake of their daughter, Khai. Despite the challenges they faced as a couple, the two have prioritized their daughter’s well-being and happiness, demonstrating maturity and cooperation in their parenting roles.

Zayn Malik’s Reflection on Love

In a candid interview, Zayn Malik opened up about his experiences with love, admitting that he is unsure if he has ever truly been in love. The singer’s introspective reflections shed light on his personal journey and emotional growth, offering fans a glimpse into his thoughts on relationships and self-discovery.

Gigi Hadid’s New Relationship

Gigi Hadid has moved on from her past relationship with Zayn Malik and found love with Bradley Cooper. The couple has grown closer over the past year, enjoying romantic getaways and intimate dinners together. Their blossoming relationship has captured the attention of fans and media outlets, signaling a new chapter in Hadid’s personal life.

In Conclusion

Zayn Malik fans were thrilled by Gigi Hadid’s reveal of their daughter Khai Malik’s full name during her 4th birthday celebration. The heartwarming moments shared by the former couple reflected their commitment to co-parenting and their enduring love for their daughter. As they navigate the complexities of their past relationship and embrace new beginnings, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid continue to prioritize Khai’s happiness and well-being above all else.