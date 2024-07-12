Jenn Tran, the current Bachelorette, made a bold move by sharing her first kiss with Sam M. on the season 21 premiere of The Bachelorette. In an interview with ET, Jenn explained that she wanted to make sure the first kiss was special and meaningful, and that’s why she chose Sam M. for the honor.

Jenn mentioned that she didn’t have a set limit on how many guys she would kiss on the first night, but she followed her instincts and felt a strong connection with Sam M. right away. Despite the length of their makeout session, Jenn felt like it was only a brief moment.

While Jenn’s mom may be nervous about watching all the steamy moments on the show, Jenn is focusing on developing genuine connections with her suitors. She highlighted some of the standout contestants from the first night, including Marcus, Aaron, Jonathan, and Devin.

Even celebrities like Ryan Reynolds have been following Jenn’s journey on The Bachelorette. Reynolds shared his thoughts on the premiere episode, praising Jenn’s choices and expressing his support for her mom.

Despite the positive reception to the premiere, Jenn has also faced racist messages online, with some viewers expressing a preference for a Bachelorette with “white skin and blonde hair.” Jenn responded with grace and encouraged people to keep an open mind and heart towards diversity.

On a more positive note, many in Bachelor Nation have celebrated the representation of Jenn’s Vietnamese culture on the show. Jenn is excited to share more about her background and family as the season progresses, as race and culture are important factors for her in relationships.

As Jenn navigates her new role as the Bachelorette, she expressed gratitude for the support she has received from fans and viewers. She is looking forward to sharing her journey with the audience and hopes to bring a deeper understanding of her values and beliefs to the forefront.

Overall, Jenn is feeling happy and supported as she continues her quest for love on The Bachelorette. Viewers can tune in to the show on Mondays on ABC to follow Jenn’s journey and see how her relationships unfold.