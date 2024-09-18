Wilmer Valderrama, known for his role in NCIS, has recently released a memoir titled “An American Story: Everyone’s Invited,” where he delves into his experiences working on the hit show “That ’70s Show” and his journey immigrating from Venezuela to California. The memoir is packed with intriguing anecdotes and revelations that shed light on the actor’s life behind the scenes. Here are some of the most fascinating highlights from Wilmer Valderrama’s memoir:

The Terrifying Plane Ride

One of the most gripping stories from Wilmer’s memoir involves a harrowing plane ride back to Hollywood from New Orleans after the Super Bowl with his “That ’70s Show” co-stars, including Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson. Wilmer vividly recalls the tense atmosphere on the plane as a winter storm raged outside, causing severe turbulence. The situation escalated when oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling, signaling a potentially disastrous scenario. Despite the fear and uncertainty, Wilmer managed to inject some humor into the situation, joking about Ashton possibly resorting to eating him for sustenance in the event of a crash landing on a mountainside. The relief and camaraderie felt upon landing safely contrasted starkly with the fear and tension that gripped the group throughout the ordeal.

Johnny Depp’s Advice

Following the nerve-wracking plane incident, Wilmer received valuable advice from veteran actor Johnny Depp. Depp encouraged Wilmer to focus on honing his craft one character at a time and to bet on himself in his career endeavors. This sage advice from a seasoned actor like Depp likely resonated with Wilmer and served as a guiding principle as he navigated the complexities of the entertainment industry.

The Friendly Rivalry with Ashton Kutcher

A notable aspect of Wilmer’s time on “That ’70s Show” was his dynamic with co-star Ashton Kutcher, who played the character of Kelso. Wilmer described their relationship as a “friendly rivalry,” where they would compete to elicit the biggest laughs from the audience on their first take. Despite the on-screen goofiness, Wilmer highlighted Ashton’s intelligence and dedication to his craft, emphasizing that Kutcher was far more serious about acting than his character might suggest. The mutual respect and professionalism between the two actors translated into a collaborative and competitive spirit on set, pushing each other to deliver their best performances.

Wilmer Valderrama’s memoir, “An American Story: Everyone’s Invited,” offers readers a glimpse into the personal and professional journey of the acclaimed actor. From heart-stopping moments like the turbulent plane ride to valuable insights from industry veterans like Johnny Depp, the memoir is a treasure trove of captivating stories and reflections. Wilmer’s candid storytelling and introspection provide a compelling narrative that resonates with readers, inviting them to experience the highs and lows of his remarkable life. As fans and newcomers alike delve into the pages of his memoir, they are sure to be captivated by Wilmer Valderrama’s unique and inspiring story.