The NASCAR Cup Series is revving up for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway today. This marks the fourth time since 2021 that the Cup Series will be back in Nashville. Christopher Bell will be aiming to claim victory and secure his fourth win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Adding to the excitement, country music star Luke Combs will be the honorary pace car driver for the event, taking a break from his busy tour schedule to drive the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

As we reach the halfway point of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, fans are in for some thrilling racing action. Here’s all you need to know about watching the Ally 400 NASCAR race today, including the start time and a free livestream option.

If you don’t have cable, you can still catch the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on NBC by using a live TV streaming subscription like Sling TV or FuboTV.

Sling TV offers a cost-effective way to stream live NASCAR races, with a current deal that gives you 50% off your first month. This brings the Blue package with NBC to just $22.50 and the Orange + Blue package to $30. Sling TV also includes 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, so you can record the race if you can’t watch it live.

FuboTV is another option for streaming the Ally 400 and all NASCAR Cup Series races in 2024. Their Pro plan offers over 200 channels, including NBC, and comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. While a Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, they are currently offering a seven-day free trial. Take advantage of the free trial to watch the Ally 400 at no cost.

The Ally 400 NASCAR race is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on Sunday, June 30, 2024. You can catch all the action live on NBC.

In the 2023 Ally 400, Ross Chastain emerged as the winner, driving the #1 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing. The race saw a new speed record set for Nashville Superspeedway, with a maximum speed of 132.914 mph and a finish time of 3 hours and 7 seconds.

