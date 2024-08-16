Former Saturday Night Live cast member Victoria Jackson has recently shared heartbreaking news with her fans and followers. In a candid Instagram video, the 65-year-old revealed that she has been diagnosed with inoperable cancer, estimating that she has approximately three years left to live. This devastating update comes after Jackson initially disclosed her breast cancer diagnosis in 2016, only to find out that the cancer has returned.

Victoria Jackson’s Cancer Diagnosis

During her emotional video, Jackson opened up about the grim reality of her diagnosis, stating, “they cannot operate and cut out the marble in my chest that is laying on my windpipe and would eventually suffocate me to death.” Despite the seriousness of her condition, she maintained a sense of humor, starting the video with a giggle.

In terms of treatment, Jackson shared that she will be taking a medication based on Ribociclib, which is aimed at shrinking the cancerous growth. She mentioned that research indicates individuals who take this medication typically have around 32.6 months to live. However, in a hopeful twist, Jackson expressed gratitude for the additional time the treatment could potentially provide her, mentioning that she may have up to 34.8 months to live.

Remaining Positive Despite the Diagnosis

Despite the grim news, Victoria Jackson remained positive and grateful for the life she has lived so far. She shared her desire to witness certain milestones in the future, including the birth of her grandson in October and the opportunity to get to know him. Additionally, she expressed her wish to see her daughter Aubrey become a mother.

Throughout her career, Jackson has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. From her memorable appearances on SNL’s “Weekend Update” to her various acting roles in television shows and films, she has entertained audiences for decades. Her talent for impersonations and comedic timing has solidified her status as a beloved figure in the comedy world.

Victoria Jackson’s Legacy

Victoria Jackson’s legacy extends beyond her comedic performances. In recent years, she has transitioned into a conservative and religious activist, using her platform to share Bible scripture and voice her support for former President Donald Trump. Despite facing personal challenges, Jackson continues to engage with her audience and maintain a positive outlook on life.

As she navigates this difficult chapter, Jackson’s resilience and optimism serve as a source of inspiration for many. Her willingness to share her journey with authenticity and humor reflects her strength of character and unwavering spirit. While the road ahead may be uncertain, Victoria Jackson’s enduring legacy will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on those who have been touched by her talent and charisma.

In conclusion, Victoria Jackson’s revelation of her inoperable cancer diagnosis has sparked an outpouring of support and well wishes from fans and colleagues alike. As she embarks on this challenging journey, her courage and positivity shine through, reminding us all of the importance of cherishing each moment and embracing life’s uncertainties with grace. Victoria Jackson’s enduring spirit and resilience serve as a testament to the power of hope and the indomitable human spirit.