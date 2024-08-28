The Venice Film Festival has made headlines with its careful planning to avoid any potential drama between former power couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The festival organizers have taken extra precautions to ensure that Pitt and Jolie do not cross paths while promoting their respective movies at the prestigious event.

Precautions Taken by Festival Organizers

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera revealed the steps taken by the festival to prevent any awkward encounters between the embattled exes. Barbera stated that the festival scheduled Jolie’s film premiere for the first day of the festival on August 29. Following the premiere of her film “Maria,” Jolie will leave for the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado with director Pablo Larraín.

On the other hand, Brad Pitt is set to arrive in Venice on Saturday, two days after Jolie’s departure. This carefully planned schedule ensures that there is no overlap between the screenings of their respective films, minimizing the chances of a run-in between the former couple on the Lido, the island where the festival takes place.

Angelina Jolie’s Film Premiere

Angelina Jolie arrived in Italy on Wednesday to debut her latest film “Maria” at the Venice International Film Festival. The film centers around the life of opera singer Maria Callas and marks Jolie’s return to the director’s chair. The premiere of “Maria” on August 29 is a highly anticipated event at the festival.

Brad Pitt’s Movie with George Clooney

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt will be in town for the premiere of his new movie “Wolfs” on September 1. The film, which stars Pitt alongside George Clooney, is expected to draw significant attention at the festival. Pitt’s presence in Venice adds to the star-studded lineup of the event, despite the careful planning to ensure that he and Jolie do not cross paths.

Divorce Battle and Legal Issues

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been embroiled in a bitter divorce battle since Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. The legal proceedings are ongoing, with both parties still legally single but facing unresolved issues, including the ownership of their renowned French winery, Château Miraval. The former couple’s divorce has become a drawn-out affair, with no resolution in sight.

The acrimony between Pitt and Jolie has extended to their children, with reports indicating that some of their six kids have dropped Pitt’s famous last name. The couple’s children, including Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, have been caught in the crossfire of their parents’ highly publicized divorce.

Family Dynamics and Custody Arrangements

Recent reports suggest that Brad Pitt has had limited contact with his adult children and limited visitation with his younger kids due to his busy filming schedule. Pitt’s involvement in the racing movie “F1” has reportedly kept him occupied and away from his children, leading to strained family dynamics. The custody arrangements between Pitt and Jolie continue to be a contentious issue in their divorce proceedings.

Despite the challenges in their personal lives, Pitt and Jolie remain prominent figures in the entertainment industry, with their respective projects garnering attention at major film festivals like Venice. The careful planning by festival organizers to avoid any potential showdown between the former couple highlights the level of scrutiny and interest surrounding their every move.

In conclusion, the Venice Film Festival’s efforts to keep Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie apart during the event underscore the high stakes involved in their public personas and the ongoing legal battles in their divorce. As they navigate their separate paths in the film industry, the former couple’s presence at the festival serves as a reminder of their enduring star power and the complexities of their personal lives.