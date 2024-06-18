Usher, the 45-year-old music artist, recently shared his health secrets in an interview with WSJ. Magazine. He revealed that he practices fasting once a week, not for religious reasons, but because it’s a tradition passed down from his grandmother. Usher fasts on Wednesdays, starting at 11 p.m. the day before and only drinking water throughout the entire Wednesday.

In addition to his fasting routine, Usher also mentioned a special concoction he drinks on normal nutrition days, which includes lemon, ginger, water, and cayenne pepper. He prefers to drink it hot and incorporates it into his weekly routine.

Despite the common belief that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, Usher shared that he doesn’t eat breakfast before working out. Instead, he likes to engage in physical activities like walking, stretching, yoga, or basking in the sun to raise his body’s natural heat levels before having a meal.

Maintaining a strong physique is crucial for Usher due to the demands of his music career. He showcased his performance skills earlier this year at the Super Bowl, where he wowed fans with his hit songs. His workout routine includes activities like walking, knee activations, reverse walking to engage specific muscle groups, swimming, and bike riding. Usher mentioned that he doesn’t focus much on weight lifting.

As Usher gears up for his upcoming Usher: Past, Present, Future tour this summer, he will be performing songs from his latest album, Coming Home. The album is described as a journey of romance and love, aiming to remind listeners of the beauty of falling in love and enjoying each other’s company in a world filled with chaos.

Usher’s approach to health and well-being combines fasting, physical activities, and a focus on romance and love in his music. His dedication to maintaining a balanced lifestyle serves as an inspiration to his fans and demonstrates the importance of holistic health practices in achieving overall wellness.