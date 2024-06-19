Tyla, known for her hit single “Water,” encountered a setback at the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival when she had to postpone her performance after a trip to the hospital. Despite the unexpected delay, the pop star returned to the stage at Spotify Beach, ready to entertain the crowd.

In an Instagram post, Tyla explained that she had gotten nail glue in her eye, leading to a visit to the hospital for removal. She also mentioned experiencing some sound issues during her preparation for the performance. However, the singer remained upbeat and determined to deliver a memorable show to her fans.

Dressed in a striking bodysuit and mini skirt, Tyla exuded confidence as she belted out tracks from her debut album. She expressed her excitement at seeing familiar faces in the audience and promised to put on a lively show for the media, marketing, and advertising professionals in attendance.

Despite not having been on stage for a while, Tyla’s performance was energetic and engaging, featuring intricate choreography alongside six dancers. The singer had to cancel her previous headlining tour due to an injury, but she was back on stage in Cannes, eager to connect with her audience.

As the grand finale of the evening, Tyla thanked her fans for their patience and support, blowing kisses before exiting the stage. The event also included performances from Benson Boone and Shaboozey, with DJ Martin Garrix making a surprise appearance to keep the crowd entertained.

Although Tyla had to miss a scheduled panel discussion due to travel delays, her presence on stage was a highlight of the Cannes Lions Festival. The singer’s resilience and dedication to her craft were evident throughout her performance, leaving the audience captivated and wanting more.