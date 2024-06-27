The Tulsa King, Season 2 trailer has just been released, and fans can mark their calendars for the premiere date on September 15. The show, created by Taylor Sheridan of Yellowstone fame, follows the story of Dwight “The General” Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone, a mob boss who is starting a new organized crime empire in Tulsa, Oklahoma after serving a 25-year prison sentence.

In this upcoming season, fans can expect to see Dwight facing off against new enemies who are looking to take over his territory in Tulsa. Actor Frank Grillo will be joining the cast as Bill Bevilaqua, a mobster from Kansas City aiming to expand his criminal empire into Tulsa. Additionally, Neal McDonough will be playing Cal Thresher, a local businessman who is not pleased with the growing presence of organized crime in the area.

While Dwight will have to deal with these new adversaries, he also has to contend with lingering rivals from Season 1, such as Stacy Beale and Chickie. Stacy, played by Andrea Savage, is Dwight’s romantic interest who played a role in his arrest last season. Chickie, portrayed by Domenick Lombardozzi, is a member of the Invernizzi family who is now in charge and seeking revenge.

As fans eagerly await the new season of Tulsa King, they can expect to see intense drama, action, and suspense as Dwight navigates the dangerous world of organized crime in Tulsa. Stay tuned for more updates and spoilers on this exciting series!