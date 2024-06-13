Summer is the season for festivals, but if you’ve had your fill of music festivals, why not try a different kind of event? Food festivals are becoming increasingly popular, offering a diverse range of healthy and indulgent options for attendees to enjoy. Here are some of the top health food festivals in the UK that you can still catch this summer.

Taste of London:

Taking place in London’s Regents Park, Taste of London features some of the city’s top restaurants, including Mimosa and Milk Beach. This year, you can also sample new healthy bites and drinks, such as Odyesa’s dips range and FHIRST, a gut-loving soda. In addition to the delicious food, you can try your hand at crazy golf or watch live cooking demonstrations. For those looking for a more indulgent experience, there are options like Château La Coste and Piper-Heidsieck to enjoy. Cheese lovers can also sign up for tasting classes with Grana Padano & Prosecco DOC.

Pub in the Park:

This touring festival features celebrity chefs like Tom Kerridge and Rick Stein creating culinary masterpieces. From amazing cuts of meat to veggie options like boa buns, there’s something for everyone. Famous English winery Chapel Down is sponsoring the event, so be sure to grab a glass of wine while you’re there. In addition to the food, you can enjoy live music from acts like Olly Murs, Paloma Faith, and Busted.

Dorset Seafood Festival:

Seafood lovers won’t want to miss this festival in Weymouth, now in its 16th year. Celebrating the variety of seafood available in Dorset and the South West, the event brings together talented chefs, fishermen, and producers. Expect cooking demonstrations, live music, street food, and wine and beer gardens to enjoy.

Edinburgh Food Festival:

Returning to George Square, this festival showcases top Scottish chefs and offers a wide variety of food options to suit any dietary requirements. From street food to wild food and fermentation workshops, there’s something for every foodie to enjoy.

The Big Feastival:

Described as the Glastonbury for foodies, this festival in the Cotswolds celebrates local produce with award-winning street food and Michelin-starred meals. Healthy options like steak teriyaki bowls and gluten-free paella are available, along with a lineup of great music acts to keep you entertained.

Streatham Food Festival:

For those in South London or looking to explore new cuisines, this festival features over 40 restaurants, cafes, and bars offering special taster dishes. Healthy options like acai bowls and Meze super salads will be available, along with a variety of other tasty bites.

Great British Food Festival:

Touring the country, this festival offers pop-up events at stately homes with street food vans, live music, and kids’ cookery classes. Foraging walks and cooking demonstrations are also part of the experience, providing a fun and educational day out for the whole family.

Underbelly Festival:

Located near Oxford Street, this festival offers alfresco dining and drinks in Cavendish Square. Enjoy signature drinks at the Spritz bar and sample healthy-ish dishes like Mexican street food and fresh pasta with a summer twist. Live entertainment, including circus acts and comedy shows, will keep you entertained throughout the summer.

These health food festivals offer a unique and delicious way to enjoy the summer season, with a focus on fresh, local ingredients and a variety of options to suit every taste. Whether you’re a seafood lover, a fan of street food, or looking to try something new, there’s a festival out there for you to enjoy. So grab your tickets and get ready to indulge in some tasty treats this summer!