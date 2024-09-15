Discover the Ultimate Gift Guide for Only Murders in the Building Fans

If you’re a die-hard fan of Hulu’s hit crime comedy series, “Only Murders in the Building,” then you’re in for a treat. The show, starring the dynamic trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, has captured the hearts of viewers with its intriguing plot, witty humor, and stellar performances. As we eagerly await the premiere of Season 4, why not indulge in some exclusive merchandise to show off your Arconiac pride? From stylish apparel to collectible items, we’ve curated a list of the top 23 must-have gifts for all fans of “Only Murders in the Building.”

Must-Have Merchandise for Arconiac Fans

1. BLUPARK TV Show Inspired Makeup Bag- Only Murders in the Building: This versatile pouch is perfect for storing your makeup, pencils, or any other small essentials while paying homage to the iconic series.

2. The Arconia Gold Logo Raglan Baseball Tee: Show off your love for “Only Murders in the Building” with this stylish raglan tee featuring the Arconia logo. Available in various colors and sizes, it’s the perfect addition to your wardrobe.

3. Officially Licensed Podcast Logo Tie Dye Hoodie: Stay cozy and chic in this eye-catching tie-dye hoodie that showcases your passion for true crime and mystery.

4. Stairs Logo T-Shirt: Embrace the intrigue of the show with this cleverly designed tee that combines comfort and style effortlessly.

5. The Arconia Embroidered Hat: Add a touch of elegance to your outfits with this sleek embroidered cap that subtly nods to your favorite mystery series.

6. The Arconia 13 oz Engraved Cocktail Glass: Elevate your viewing experience with this sophisticated cocktail glass that adds a touch of class to your true crime nights.

7. Crew Neck Long Sleeve Black Adult Sweatshirt: Stay cozy in style with this classic long-sleeve sweatshirt that reflects your love for suspense and mystery.

8. Pyjama Set: Unwind in comfort with this playful pajama set that lets you indulge in your favorite series even while you sleep.

9. Limited Charles Haden Savage Vintage T-Shirt: Pay homage to the iconic character of Charles Haden Savage with this vintage-inspired tee that captures his unique style and charm.

10. The Arconia New York City Scented Soy Candle: Set the mood with this scented soy candle that evokes the charm and intrigue of the series in your own space.

11. Embroidered Sweatshirt: Add a touch of mystery to your wardrobe with this embroidered sweatshirt that subtly celebrates your favorite show.

12. Retro Oliver Putnam T-Shirt: Show your appreciation for Martin Short’s character, Oliver Putnam, with this retro-inspired tee that adds a quirky charm to your style.

13. The Arconia Only Murders in the Building Shirt: This must-have shirt from Etsy featuring “The Arconia” is essential for any true fan of the series.

14. Only Murders in The Building Mug: Enjoy your favorite beverage in style with this exclusive mug inspired by the show.

15. Bloody Mabel – Kiss-Cut Stickers: Show your love for Mabel with these versatile stickers that can be placed on notebooks, laptops, or any other surface.

16. Connectyle Classic Beanie: Channel Mabel’s iconic style with this classic beanie, perfect for completing her signature look.

17. Quartet Cork Board Bulletin Board: Get into detective mode with this essential cork board for organizing clues and solving mysteries.

18. Scrabble: Turn game night into a thrilling experience with this classic board game that adds a touch of mystery and intrigue.

19. Eioumax Real Paper Diversion Book Safe: Keep your treasures safe with this clever book safe disguised as a real book, complete with keys and an anti-lost rope.

20. Limited Mabel Mora Vintage T-Shirt: Show your admiration for Mabel Mora with this collage-adorned vintage tee that celebrates her character.

21. Arconia Windows Inspired Canvas Tote Bag: Carry your essentials in style with this Arconia-inspired tote bag that showcases your love for the series.

22. Birthday Card: Surprise a fellow fan with this perfect birthday card that captures the essence of the show.

23. OMITB Brazzos Mug: Embrace the fictional world of Brazzos with this unique mug that adds a touch of whimsy to your collection.

Where to Watch “Only Murders in the Building”

“Only Murders in the Building” Season 4 premieres on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, on Hulu and Disney+. Subsequent episodes will be released every Tuesday at 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT, leading up to the season finale on October 29, 2024. For those who want to catch up, Seasons 1-3 are currently available for streaming on Hulu.

Conclusion

As you eagerly await the premiere of “Only Murders in the Building” Season 4, why not indulge in some exclusive merchandise to show off your Arconiac pride? From stylish apparel to collectible items, there’s something for every fan in this ultimate gift guide. So, gear up for more mystery, laughs, and murder with these must-have gifts for all fans of the hit series.