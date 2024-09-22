With the rise of online shopping, last-minute purchases have become easier than ever. While traditional brick-and-mortar stores may not always have the exact styles, sizes, or colors we need, online retailers offer a vast array of options that can be delivered right to our doorsteps. The only downside to online shopping is the waiting time for our purchases to arrive. However, many online stores now offer expedited shipping options, allowing customers to receive their items in as little as two to three days or even the next day. This feature is especially handy when unexpected events arise, such as a forgotten birthday party or a last-minute social gathering where a new outfit is needed.

If you find yourself in need of fast shipping options, look no further than these top 14 online retailers that are known for their speedy and reliable delivery services. From fashion and beauty to home decor and accessories, these sites have you covered when you need to get your hands on something quickly.

Free People

Free People is a go-to destination for trendy and bohemian-inspired fashion pieces. The retailer offers express shipping for orders placed before 1 p.m. EST, ensuring that your items will be shipped out the same day and delivered to your doorstep within two to three days. If you need your purchase even sooner, Free People also offers overnight shipping options. While express shipping typically costs $10 for orders under $150, you can enjoy free express shipping on every order when you use the Free People app. Additionally, new customers can take advantage of free express shipping on their first order.

Target

For those who love the convenience of shopping at Target but are too busy to make a trip to the store, the retailer offers same-day delivery services. With this option, you can receive your purchase in as little as one hour. If same-day delivery is not available for the item you want, Target also offers free two-day shipping on orders over $35, making it easy to get your hands on your favorite products quickly and conveniently.

Sephora

When it comes to beauty products and gifts, Sephora is a top choice for many shoppers. The retailer offers fast shipping options to ensure that your purchases arrive promptly. If the item you want is in stock and you place your order before 4 p.m. local time, you can receive your items on the same day. For standard shipping, Sephora offers free shipping on orders over $50, while guaranteed two-day shipping is available for $12.95. Whether you’re looking to restock your beauty essentials or find the perfect gift, Sephora has you covered with their expedited shipping options.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom is a one-stop shop for fashion, gifts, and home decor. The retailer offers free standard shipping on all orders, but if you need your items sooner, they also provide two-day shipping for $12 and next-day shipping for $20. By placing your order before noon, you can ensure that your purchase will arrive in a timely manner, allowing you to enjoy your new items without the wait.

Ulta

Ulta is a beauty lover’s paradise, offering a wide range of products from both drugstore and high-end brands. The retailer provides free standard shipping on orders over $35, with deliveries expected within three to eight business days. For those who need their items sooner, Ulta also offers expedited shipping for $12.95, with estimated delivery times of three to four days. Additionally, premium shipping is available for $19.95, guaranteeing delivery within one to two days. If you’re in a hurry, Ulta also offers same-day delivery through their partner, DoorDash, for a fee of $6.95, ensuring that you can get your beauty essentials when you need them.

Revolve, Madewell, Kate Spade Outlet, Steve Madden, ASOS, Shopbop, Amazon, Nasty Gal, and Anthropologie are among the top 14 sites offering fast shipping options for last-minute shoppers. Whether you’re in need of a new outfit, beauty products, accessories, or gifts, these retailers have you covered with their expedited shipping services. With a variety of shipping options available, you can rest assured that your purchases will arrive promptly, allowing you to enjoy your new items without the wait.