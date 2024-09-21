Tia Mowry, one-half of the famous Mowry twins, recently opened up about the strained relationship between her and her sister, Tamera Mowry Housley, following her divorce from Cory Hardrict in 2023. The revelation came during Tia’s new WE tv docuseries, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, where she expressed the challenges of going through a divorce and feeling the absence of her sister’s support.

In the teaser for her docuseries released on September 20, Tia shared, “Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce. It’s times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her.” She further added, “But that’s just not where we are right now.”

While Tamera has not responded to Tia’s comments, the sisters were last seen together publicly at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards in March, where Tia coincidentally ran into Cory on the red carpet. Despite the apparent estrangement, Tamera had shown support for her sister after Tia announced her divorce on Instagram in October 2022, leaving four heart emojis and a message of love and support.

Despite the tension between the sisters, Tia reminisced about happier times by sharing a throwback video from their previous docuseries, Tia & Tamera, where Tamera tried Tia’s breast milk after the birth of Tia’s son, Cree. Tia captioned the Instagram post, “With my new show Tia Mowry: My Next Act coming out on October 4th, I had to bring back this iconic moment. Get ready for more laughs, realness, and all the new chapters ahead!”

Tia and Tamera rose to fame together on the ’90s comedy series Sister, Sister, where they portrayed twin sisters separated at birth who reunite as teenagers. The show catapulted them to stardom and solidified their bond both on and off-screen. However, their paths seem to have diverged in recent years, leading to a noticeable distance between the once-close siblings.

Subheading 1: Tia Mowry’s Career and Personal Life

Apart from her joint projects with Tamera, Tia Mowry has found success in her solo endeavors as well. From starring in BET’s The Game to hosting her own Cooking Channel show, Tia Mowry at Home, she has carved out a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. In addition to her acting roles, Tia has ventured into the world of culinary arts with the release of her cookbook and the launch of her own line of vitamins and supplements, Anser.

In 2008, Tia married actor Cory Hardrict, with whom she shares two children, son Cree and daughter Cairo. However, their marriage came to an end in 2023, marking a significant turning point in Tia’s personal life. Despite the challenges she faced during her divorce, Tia has continued to pursue her passion for acting, starring in the Netflix sitcom Family Reunion and several TV holiday movies. Her latest project, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, offers viewers a glimpse into her life post-divorce and the new chapters she is ready to explore.

Subheading 2: Tamera Mowry’s Career and Personal Life

On the other hand, Tamera Mowry has also made a name for herself outside of her collaborations with Tia. After starring in Lifetime’s Dr. Strong Medicine and several holiday TV films, Tamera found success as a TV host before joining the panel of The Real. However, in July 2020, Tamera announced her departure from the daytime talk show, citing a desire to explore new opportunities.

In 2011, Tamera married former baseball player and Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, with whom she shares two children, son Aden and daughter Ariah. The couple has their own YouTube channel, The Housley Life, where they document their family adventures and share glimpses of their everyday life. Despite her busy schedule, Tamera continues to pursue her passion for entertainment and remains active in the industry through various projects.

Subheading 3: The Legacy of Sister, Sister and Its Cast Members

While the show Sister, Sister may have ended, the impact of the beloved series lives on through its cast members. Jackée Harry, who played the twins’ flamboyant adoptive parent Lisa, has continued to grace screens both big and small with her unforgettable performances. From recurring roles on popular TV shows to main cast appearances in sitcoms and dramas, Jackée has remained a prominent figure in Hollywood.

Tim Reid, who portrayed Tamera’s father Ray on the show, has also stayed active in the entertainment industry, appearing in a variety of TV movies and guest-starring on popular series. Marques Houston, known for his role as the twins’ neighbor Roger, has transitioned into a successful music career and reality TV ventures, showcasing his versatility as an artist.

Deon Richmond and RonReaco Lee, who joined the cast in later seasons as love interests for the twins, have expanded their acting portfolios with diverse roles in TV shows and movies. Their contributions to Sister, Sister added depth to the storyline and enriched the overall viewing experience for fans of the show.

In conclusion, the Mowry twins’ journey from Sister, Sister to their current endeavors reflects their growth as individuals and professionals. Despite the challenges they face in their personal lives, Tia and Tamera continue to inspire audiences with their talent and resilience. As they navigate the complexities of fame, family, and friendship, the bond they share as sisters remains a testament to the enduring power of sisterhood.