Yellowstone fans were left on the edge of their seats after the midseason finale of the hit series aired in January 2023. The Dutton family was facing a brewing storm, with Jamie, Beth, and John at odds. Viewers were left wondering if Jamie would kill Beth or if John would take action first. However, the fate of the show took an unexpected turn due to a production delay caused by a scheduling dispute with Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton.

The second half of season five was initially set to premiere in November 2023 but faced delays. Production finally resumed in May 2023, with the network announcing a November 2024 premiere date for the final episodes. Despite the challenges, plans for a Yellowstone sequel series featuring Matthew McConaughey were also revealed.

Costner’s involvement in the final episodes was uncertain, with reports of him wanting to exit the series. However, in May 2023, it was confirmed that Costner would stay on the show, even though the series was coming to an end. The question remained about John Dutton’s role in the final run, especially with ongoing disputes and creative differences.

As production continued and scripts were finalized, the fate of John Dutton became a central point of speculation. Costner’s statements during a divorce hearing hinted at potential legal battles over his involvement in the series. Reports suggested that Sheridan had written the post-strike episodes without John Dutton, leading to uncertainty about the character’s storyline.

While the official episode count was yet to be confirmed, Sheridan hinted at the possibility of extending the final season if needed. The absence of John Dutton would open up opportunities to focus on other characters within the Yellowstone universe. The show’s success has paved the way for more spinoffs, including a present-day story and another prequel series.

Despite the challenges faced during production, the future of the Yellowstone franchise looks promising. With new spinoffs in the works and a dedicated fan base, the Western drama continues to captivate audiences. As the final episodes of Yellowstone approach, fans eagerly await the resolution of the Dutton family saga and the beginning of a new chapter in the franchise.