Robyn Lively Comes to Sister Blake’s Defense Amid Online Criticism

Blake Lively, known for her roles in popular films and TV shows, has recently found herself at the center of online criticism during the press tour for her latest project, “It Ends With Us.” However, her older sister, Robyn Lively, has taken to social media to defend her sibling amidst the backlash.

Robyn, a 52-year-old actress, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram on August 25th to celebrate Blake’s birthday. In the post, she referred to Blake as her sister, best friend, and “little piggyback buddy,” expressing her love and admiration for the actress. The post quickly garnered a flood of celebratory comments, with many users wishing Blake a happy birthday and showing their support.

One user, in particular, addressed the recent criticism directed at Blake, acknowledging that she is a “lovely human being” and emphasizing the overwhelming love and support she receives from her fans. Robyn responded to this comment with gratitude, thanking the user for their kind words and support.

The online backlash faced by Blake stemmed from a series of sarcastic remarks she made during interviews and press events. In one instance, when congratulated on her pregnancy by an interviewer, Blake responded with sarcasm, which some deemed as unnecessary. Additionally, during a press junket for “It Ends With Us,” a film that tackles the sensitive topic of domestic violence, Blake made a joke that was met with further criticism.

Blake’s co-star in the film, Brandon Sklenar, took to Instagram to address the controversy, expressing his support for the actress and the entire team behind the film. He emphasized the importance of not vilifying women who are passionate about spreading a powerful message through their work and urged fans to focus on the film’s message rather than getting caught up in unnecessary drama.

Amidst the online criticism, rumors have also circulated about a supposed feud between Blake and her “It Ends With Us” co-star, Justin Baldoni. Speculations suggest that Baldoni, who not only acted in the film but also directed it, felt restricted in terms of creative control due to Blake’s influence as a producer. It has been reported that Blake’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, also contributed ideas to the project, including a script inspired by Colleen Hoover’s book.

An insider familiar with the situation revealed to Us Weekly that there were distinct divisions on set, with some siding with Blake and others with Justin. This creative struggle reportedly created a tense atmosphere behind the scenes, ultimately leading to a breakdown in communication between the two co-stars.

Despite the rumors and controversies surrounding her, Blake continues to receive support from her family, friends, and loyal fans. Robyn Lively’s public display of affection and defense of her sister is a testament to the strong bond shared between the siblings, showcasing the importance of standing by loved ones during challenging times.

As the online criticism continues to swirl around Blake, it is essential to remember that behind the headlines and social media buzz lies a talented actress and producer who is dedicated to her craft and passionate about using her platform to shed light on important issues. While disagreements and controversies may arise in the entertainment industry, it is crucial to approach these situations with empathy, understanding, and a focus on the work being produced rather than the drama surrounding it.

In conclusion, Robyn Lively’s unwavering support for her sister Blake serves as a reminder of the power of family bonds and the importance of standing by loved ones in times of adversity. Despite the challenges and controversies that may come her way, Blake Lively remains a talented and dedicated artist who continues to make a positive impact through her work in the entertainment industry. Let us focus on the artistry and messages behind the projects she is involved in, rather than getting caught up in unnecessary drama and speculation.