It’s Friday the 13th, and horror fans everywhere are gearing up to watch one of their favorite classic franchises – Friday the 13th. This iconic horror series has been terrifying audiences since 1980 when it all started at Camp Crystal Lake. As the teen camp counselors prepared for the camp’s re-opening, they had no idea of the horrors that awaited them. From Mrs. Voorhees in the first film to her infamous son, Jason Voorhees, the franchise has become synonymous with summer camp terror.

Where can you stream each of the Friday the 13th movies? Whether you’re a die-hard fan or looking to experience the thrills for the first time, here’s a guide to the best platforms for watching the entire horror franchise.

### Where to Stream Friday the 13th Movies

The OG film that started it all in 1980 is currently not available for free streaming. However, you can rent it on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV for less than $5. Dive into the origins of the Friday the 13th series and witness the terror that began at Camp Crystal Lake.

#### Friday the 13th Part 2

The sequel to the 1980 slasher classic can also be rented for less than $5 on various platforms including YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV. Follow the continuation of the gruesome events that unfold at Camp Crystal Lake as Jason Voorhees makes his debut as the franchise’s star killer.

#### Friday the 13th Part III

The third installment in the franchise is not available for free streaming, but you can rent it on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV. Brace yourself for more bloodshed and terror as Jason Voorhees continues his reign of terror in 3D.

#### Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter

Experience the supposed end of Jason Voorhees in ‘The Final Chapter’, available for rent on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV. Discover if this truly marks the end of the infamous killer’s rampage or if there are more horrors to come.

#### Friday the 13th: A New Beginning

Rent the 1985 horror film ‘A New Beginning’ on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV. Explore the continuation of the horror legacy as a new chapter unfolds in the Friday the 13th series.

#### Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Witness Jason Voorhees coming back to life in ‘Jason Lives’, available for rent on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV. Follow the undead killer as he wreaks havoc once again in this thrilling installment.

#### Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Rent the 1988 slasher film ‘The New Blood’ on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV. Prepare for more gruesome kills and terrifying encounters as Jason Voorhees faces off against new adversaries.

#### Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Experience Jason Voorhees taking his terror to the streets of New York City in ‘Jason Takes Manhattan’. While not available for free streaming, you can rent it on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV to witness the mayhem unfold in the urban jungle.

#### Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday

Rent ‘Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday’ on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, or Apple TV to see the ultimate showdown between Jason Voorhees and his adversaries. Follow the twists and turns as the franchise takes a darker turn in this thrilling installment.

#### Jason X

Embark on a sci-fi horror journey with ‘Jason X’, available for rent on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV. Watch as Jason Voorhees is unleashed in space, bringing his brand of terror to a whole new frontier.

#### Freddy vs. Jason

Experience the ultimate horror showdown in ‘Freddy vs. Jason’, available for rent on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV. Witness the clash of two iconic horror villains as Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees battle it out for supremacy in this unique crossover film.

#### Friday the 13th (2009)

The 2009 remake of ‘Friday the 13th’ is the only film in the franchise that can be streamed for free. Viewers can watch it on HBO Max or with a premium subscription on Hulu. If you prefer to rent it, the film is also available on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV. Experience the modern take on the classic horror tale as a new generation of fans discovers the terror of Crystal Lake.

### Conclusion

As Friday the 13th rolls around, horror fans have the perfect excuse to indulge in a marathon of scares with the entire Friday the 13th franchise. Whether you’re a fan of classic slasher films or looking to experience the horror for the first time, these platforms offer a convenient way to stream and rent each installment of the iconic series. So grab your popcorn, turn off the lights, and prepare for a night of terror with Jason Voorhees and the legacy of Friday the 13th.