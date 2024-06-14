Starbucks, the popular coffee chain, has recently announced the launch of its own production studio called Starbucks Studios. This studio will focus on producing original entertainment that aims to deepen connections and spark conversations. Partnering with Sugar23, a media company founded by Oscar-winning producer Michael Sugar, Starbucks Studios hopes to harness the power of storytelling to inspire change and build a stronger sense of community.

The launch of Starbucks Studios comes as the brand implements other changes, including a new global leadership structure to support its expansion. With plans to open about 55,000 total stores worldwide, Starbucks is committed to nurturing human connections and promoting collaboration in various creative fields. The brand also announced its intention to hire a global brand creative leader to further enhance its creative endeavors.

Starbucks is not the only brand venturing into the entertainment industry, as other companies like Nike, AB InBev, Saint Laurent, Mailchimp, and LVMH have also launched their own production studios or entertainment divisions. By creating Starbucks Studios, the brand aims to highlight inspiring stories and individuals who are making a positive impact on the world.

This initiative is not new for Starbucks, as the brand has previously released original series and documentaries, such as “Upstanders” and “Hingakawa.” Partnering with Sugar23, known for its work in connecting Hollywood figures with brands for branded entertainment projects, Starbucks Studios is set to make a mark in the entertainment industry.

Overall, Starbucks Studios represents the brand’s commitment to fostering human connections and sharing stories that inspire and uplift audiences. Through premium entertainment content, Starbucks hopes to engage with a wide range of viewers and support emerging artists and innovators. With the launch of Starbucks Studios, the brand is poised to make a significant impact in the entertainment world.