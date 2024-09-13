Skylar Thompson, the Miami Dolphins backup quarterback, recently made headlines when he stepped in for starting QB Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered a concussion during a game against the Buffalo Bills. Despite joining the game in the third quarter, Thompson, who is 27 years old, managed to accumulate 80 passing yards. This was not the first time Thompson found himself in this situation; he had previously taken over for Tagovailoa in 2022 when Tua suffered two other concussions. Miami Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel praised Thompson’s performance, stating, “There was a reason he was our backup quarterback. That being said, we will bring in someone. We’re just evaluating the pros and cons of the different situations and getting through all those possibilities to do the best thing for the team. But as it stands today, I’m expecting that Skylar is the next man up.”

5 Facts About Skylar Thompson

1. Early Life and Background

Skylar Thompson was born on June 4, 1997, in Palmyra, Missouri. He attended Kansas State University, where he played college football before being drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2022 in the seventh round. Since joining the NFL, Thompson has accumulated 614 yards and one touchdown, mostly serving as a backup while Tua Tagovailoa played every game in 2023. Thompson has appeared in eight games, starting twice in the 2022 season. With Tagovailoa’s recent injury, Thompson is expected to start in the upcoming games until Tua is cleared to return.

2. Performance and Confidence

Following his recent game stepping in for Tua Tagovailoa, Skylar Thompson expressed confidence in his ability to lead the team. In a post-game interview with AP News, Thompson stated, “What’s going to lie ahead, who knows, but man, I’m confident. I feel like I’m ready for whatever’s to come. I’m going to prepare and work hard and do everything I can to lead this team and do my job.” Thompson’s determination and positive attitude make him a valuable asset to the Miami Dolphins as they navigate through the challenges of the NFL season.

3. Relationship with Tua Tagovailoa

Despite being competitors on the field, Skylar Thompson and Tua Tagovailoa share a close bond off the field. After the recent game where Thompson replaced Tagovailoa due to injury, Skylar spoke about their relationship, emphasizing the mutual respect and friendship they have built. “I have a lot of love for Tua; we’ve built a great relationship. You care about the person more than the player, and everybody in the organization would say the same thing,” Thompson shared in a post-game interview with CBC Sports. This camaraderie and support between the two quarterbacks demonstrate the strong team dynamic within the Miami Dolphins organization.

In conclusion, Skylar Thompson’s journey from college football at Kansas State University to becoming the backup quarterback for the Miami Dolphins showcases his resilience, determination, and commitment to his craft. As he continues to step up when called upon and support his team, Thompson’s impact on and off the field is undeniable. With his positive attitude, strong work ethic, and ability to lead, Skylar Thompson is poised to make a lasting impression in the NFL and beyond.