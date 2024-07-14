Get ready to return to the world of Shrek as Dreamworks has officially announced the release of Shrek 5 in 2026. Fans can rejoice as Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz will all be reprising their roles in this highly anticipated animated film. The movie is set to debut in theaters on July 1, 2026, marking 25 years since the premiere of the first Shrek film in 2001.

The Shrek franchise has been a beloved series of animated films, with the original movie being loosely based on the children’s picture book “Shrek!” by William Steig. Over the years, we have seen the release of Shrek 2, Shrek the Third, and Shrek Forever After, as well as spinoff films centered around the character of Puss in Boots.

In terms of the cast for Shrek 5, besides the return of the main trio – Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz, there is speculation that other familiar faces such as Antonio Banderas, Julie Andrews, and John Cleese may also make appearances in the film. The movie will be directed by Walt Dohm, who voiced the main antagonist in Shrek Forever After, hinting at a possible return of the character.

While no plot details have been revealed yet, it is expected that Shrek 5 will pick up after the events of Shrek Forever After, focusing on Shrek’s life as a family man with Princess Fiona and their triplets. Additionally, there are hints that Donkey’s family, including his dragon wife and half-dragon donkey children, will play a significant role in the upcoming film.

Production for Shrek 5 began in 2024, with Eddie Murphy confirming that work on the movie had started six months prior. In addition to Shrek 5, there are also plans for a standalone Donkey movie, providing fans with even more content to look forward to in the future.

Overall, the return of Shrek to the big screen is sure to excite fans of the franchise, as they eagerly await the release of Shrek 5 in 2026. Stay tuned for more updates and details as we get closer to the premiere date.