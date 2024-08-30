Discover Our Staff’s Top Picks for August Must-Haves

As August comes to a close, the NBCUniversal Checkout team has compiled a curated list of their favorite finds for the month. From beauty and skincare essentials to home goods and fashion items, our shopping-savvy team has tested and loved these products, and now they’re ready to share them with you. All the featured items are available through NBCU Checkout, where E! makes a commission on purchases. So, without further ado, let’s dive into our staff’s top picks for August!

Lily’s Favorites

Lily Rose, NBCU Checkout’s senior commerce editor, has handpicked some gems for her August favorites. Whether you’re looking for a captivating read, a delightful candle, or a skincare miracle, Lily’s recommendations have got you covered.

One of Lily’s all-time favorite reads is Rachael “Steak” Finley Wright’s memoir, “Nobody Ever Told Me Anything.” According to Lily, reading this book feels like having a heart-to-heart with your super-cool big sister, as Rachael shares her deepest thoughts and secrets. Even if you’re not familiar with “Steak,” you’ll find yourself engrossed in her stories and rooting for her every step of the way.

For a sensory delight, Lily suggests the Emme NYC Lychee Candle. This candle exudes a mouthwatering scent of fresh lychee that fills the room with its fragrance within minutes of burning. If you’re a fan of fruity-floral candles that are light and not overly sweet, this one is a must-have for your home.

To take your skincare routine to the next level, Lily recommends the Olura Red Light Therapy Neck & Décolleté Mask. She emphasizes the importance of extending your skincare regimen beyond your face to include your neck, and this mask makes it easy to do just that. With noticeable improvements in fine lines and skin discoloration, this mask is a game-changer for combating tech neck and other skin concerns.

Simone’s Favorites

Simone Thomas, NBCU Checkout’s social commerce editor, has selected luxurious skincare products as her top picks for August. If you’re looking to transform your skin with high-quality serums, cleansers, and oils, Simone’s favorites are worth checking out.

For a gentle yet effective Vitamin C serum, Simone recommends SkinCeuticals Serum 10. This serum is ideal for individuals with sensitive skin, as it delivers antioxidant benefits without causing irritation. Incorporating this serum into your morning skincare routine can help brighten and protect your skin throughout the day.

If you prefer gel cleansers, Simone suggests trying the iS Clinical Cleansing Complex. This lightweight and hydrating cleanser effectively removes impurities without stripping the skin. Your face will feel clean, refreshed, and nourished after using this gentle yet potent cleanser.

To achieve a radiant complexion, Simone swears by the Buttah Skin Everlasting Retinol Oil. This oil leaves the skin smooth, glowing, and rejuvenated overnight, without the irritation commonly associated with retinol products. Experience the transformative power of this gentle yet effective retinol oil for visibly brighter and healthier-looking skin.

Alexa’s Favorites

Alexa Vazquez, staff commerce writer at NBCU Checkout, has curated a selection of affordable makeup and fragrance favorites for August. Whether you’re in the market for a long-lasting lip liner, a reliable liquid liner, a versatile liquid blush, or a refreshing fragrance, Alexa’s recommendations have something for everyone.

For a natural and long-lasting lip liner, Alexa suggests the Sacheu Lip Liner Stay-N. This viral lip liner has garnered attention on TikTok for its staying power and natural-looking finish. Say goodbye to patchy lip liners and hello to a flawless pout with this must-have beauty product.

When it comes to liquid eyeliners, Alexa gives her stamp of approval to the Moira Cosmetics Precision Liquid Liner. This ultra-black eyeliner applies smoothly and evenly, providing a bold and precise line that lasts all day without fading or smudging. Say goodbye to dry, patchy eyeliners and hello to a flawless winged look with this top-rated liquid liner.

For a versatile and long-lasting liquid blush, Alexa recommends the Moira Cosmetics Love Steady Liquid Blush. This blendable blush seamlessly melds into the skin, adding a natural flush of color that lasts all day. A little goes a long way with this high-quality liquid blush, making it a cost-effective and essential addition to your makeup collection.

To complete your beauty routine, Alexa suggests trying the Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Forever fragrance. This fresh and citrusy scent with hints of white flowers is reminiscent of the classic D&G Light Blue fragrance but with a unique twist. Perfect for the summertime, this fragrance will leave you feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and ready to conquer the day.

In conclusion, August has brought forth a diverse array of products that cater to various preferences and needs. Whether you’re in search of a captivating read, a luxurious skincare regimen, or affordable makeup and fragrance options, our staff’s top picks for August have something for everyone. Explore these curated favorites through NBCU Checkout and elevate your beauty, skincare, and lifestyle routines with these tried-and-true recommendations.