Summer is here, and that means it’s time for Shark Week on the Discovery Channel. From July 7 to 13, 2024, you can catch all the thrilling shark action right from the comfort of your own home. This year, WWE legend John Cena will be hosting the 36th annual Shark Week, bringing his own brand of excitement to the programming.

If you’re wondering how to watch Shark Week this year, don’t worry! We’ve got you covered with all the details you need to tune in. The programming kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Discovery Channel, but you can also stream it on Discovery+ and Max. Thanks to the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, you can now enjoy Discovery Channel shows on Max, which offers different tiers depending on your preferences.

If you prefer to stream directly through Discovery+, you have the option to subscribe to the basic plan for $4.99 a month or go ad-free for $6.99. Discovery+ also offers new subscribers a 7-day free trial, so you can potentially watch all of Shark Week for free. With all these options available, you can choose the best way to enjoy the shark-filled week.

This year’s Shark Week lineup is packed with thrilling shows that explore the fascinating world of these apex predators. From “Belly of the Beast: Bigger and Bloodier” to “Great White Danger Zone,” each episode promises to deliver heart-pounding excitement and jaw-dropping encounters with sharks. With a variety of shows airing each day, there’s something for every shark enthusiast to enjoy.

So grab your popcorn, settle in on the couch, and get ready for a week of adrenaline-pumping shark action. Whether you’re a die-hard shark fan or just looking for some thrilling entertainment, Shark Week 2024 is sure to deliver an unforgettable experience. Don’t miss out on the chance to witness these incredible creatures in their natural habitat and learn more about the importance of shark conservation. It’s going to be a week you won’t want to miss!