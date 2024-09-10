Shailene Woodley has had her fair share of high-profile relationships over the years, with her love life often making headlines. From dating fellow celebrities to keeping her romances low-key, the actress has had a rollercoaster of experiences in the dating world.

### Shailene Woodley’s Romantic Journey

Shailene Woodley, best known for her roles in “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” and “Big Little Lies,” has been linked to several famous faces throughout her career. While she has managed to keep some of her relationships private, her romance with NFL star Aaron Rodgers was one that captured the public’s attention.

### A Closer Look at Shailene Woodley’s Dating History

Woodley has been rumored to have dated her co-stars Theo James and Ansel Elgort, but she has never confirmed these relationships. In a 2014 interview with Teen Vogue, she stated, “I literally have not had a boyfriend in almost five years. I’ve never even hooked up with anybody I’ve worked on a movie with.” This statement suggests that Woodley values her privacy when it comes to her personal life.

Woodley’s first public relationship was with musician Nahko Bear, whom she was linked to from 2014 to 2016. Despite never speaking about their romance, the pair have remained on good terms, even celebrating each other’s milestones on social media.

In 2017, Woodley began dating rugby player Ben Volavola, confirming their relationship on Instagram in January 2018. The couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of “Adrift” in May of that year. However, their relationship came to an end in 2020, with Woodley citing her inability to fully commit as a factor in their split.

### The Aaron Rodgers Relationship

Perhaps the most high-profile of Woodley’s relationships was with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The couple’s engagement was revealed in early 2021, with Rodgers confirming the news on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Woodley jokingly commented on their relationship, stating, “I never thought I’d be engaged to someone who threw balls for a living, but he’s just really so good at it. I’m very impressed.”

Unfortunately, the engagement did not last, and the couple announced their split in 2022. Woodley opened up about the breakup in a rare interview, describing it as the “darkest, hardest time” of her life. She hinted at the reasons behind the split, mentioning that she had fallen in love “over and over with unavailability.”

### Reflecting on Past Relationships

Woodley’s dating history offers a glimpse into her romantic journey, from keeping her love life private to navigating the challenges of dating in the spotlight. While some of her relationships have ended amicably, others have faced public scrutiny and speculation.

As Woodley continues to focus on her career and personal growth, it remains to be seen what the future holds for her in the realm of love and relationships. One thing is for sure – she will always approach her romances with authenticity and a commitment to staying true to herself.