Dancing With The Stars Season 33: Familiar Faces Return to the Ballroom

Fans of the hit dance competition show, Dancing With The Stars, can rejoice as season 33 is set to premiere with some familiar faces gracing the ballroom. As the anticipation builds for the reveal of the celebrity dancers who will be competing against each other with their professional partners, viewers can look forward to the return of co-hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro.

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro: A Dynamic Hosting Duo

Julianne Hough, a former professional dancer on the show, will be reprising her role as co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, the season 19 Mirrorball Trophy winner. The two have hosted together in the past, with Alfonso taking on the hosting duties since 2022, initially alongside Tyra Banks. However, in season 32, Julianne joined him as his co-host, bringing their undeniable chemistry to the forefront.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Alfonso Ribeiro expressed his excitement about hosting alongside Julianne once again. He shared, “Our chemistry, I think, is going to be fantastic. We’ve known each other for so long. She was a judge on my season.” Their long-standing friendship and camaraderie are sure to shine through as they guide the contestants through their dance journeys on the show.

The Return of Seasoned Judges

While Julianne and Alfonso will be providing the energy and encouragement to the contestants, the judging panel will feature familiar faces as well. Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will be returning as judges for season 33. Derek Hough, a six-time Mirrorball Trophy champion and Julianne Hough’s brother, brings his wealth of dance expertise to the panel.

This trio of judges has been evaluating the dancers’ performances since 2020, including during the challenges posed by the pandemic. They were previously joined by the late Len Goodman, a ballroom legend and longtime judge on the show. Len Goodman’s passing in 2023 left a void in the Dancing With The Stars family, as he had been a guiding figure for many of the contestants over the years.

As the show gears up for its premiere on September 17 at 8 PM Eastern Time on ABC and Disney+, fans can anticipate the reveal of the celebrity dancers as the excitement builds towards crowning the winner of season 33. The coveted prize for the champion will be ‘The Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy,’ in honor of the esteemed judge who left a lasting legacy on the show.

Overall, season 33 of Dancing With The Stars promises to be a thrilling and emotional journey for both the contestants and viewers alike. With familiar faces returning to the ballroom and new celebrities set to showcase their dance skills, the stage is set for another unforgettable season of competition, camaraderie, and unforgettable moments.