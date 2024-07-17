Housewives fans, get ready for some juicy taglines! The Real Housewives of Orange County is back with season 18, and the ladies are bringing the drama with their new catchphrases. In classic Housewives style, the cast members are seen holding oranges in the updated intro, giving us a taste of what’s to come in this milestone 100th season of the Real Housewives franchise on Bravo.

Heather Dubrow kicks things off with her tagline, “Just because I drink from a flute, doesn’t mean you can play me.” Shannon Beador follows with, “Even in the harshest of times, this Storms will always weather it.” Emily Simpson brings the sass with, “I used to question people for a living, now, I just do it for fun.” Gina Kirschenheiter asserts her worth with, “Like the properties I represent, I know my worth.” Katie Ginella adds a golf-inspired twist with, “When you live your life on the green, envy is just par for the course.” Jenn Pedranti showcases her confidence with, “People bend over backwards to get me and their form is terrible.” And last but not least, Tamra Judge delivers a feisty line with, “The only thing stuck up about me is my middle finger.”

The excitement doesn’t stop there! Heather Dubrow shared her thoughts on the milestone 100th season of Housewives, calling it “beshert” and reflecting on the OG series. Fans can catch all the drama and glamour on The Real Housewives of Orange County airing Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

So grab your popcorn and get ready for another season of jaw-dropping moments, epic feuds, and fabulous taglines from the ladies of Orange County. Don’t miss out on all the fun and drama that the Real Housewives franchise has to offer!