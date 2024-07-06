We are now in the middle of the 2024 Major League Soccer season, but there are still plenty of exciting matches left to watch. Apple TV is offering a fantastic deal on their MLS Season Pass, giving fans the opportunity to catch every game from now until the end of the season. This pass also includes the highly anticipated MLS Cup Playoffs and provides viewers with detailed analysis and exclusive content.

For those who haven’t signed up for the streaming service yet, now is the perfect time to do so. By signing up now, you can enjoy a 50% discount on the MLS Season Pass, costing only $49. And if you are already an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can get an additional $10 off, making the pass only $39.

This deal couldn’t have come at a better time, especially with Lionel Messi’s debut season with Inter Miami FC heating up. Fans won’t want to miss the upcoming El Trafico match between LA Galaxy and LAFC on July 4.

With an MLS Season Pass subscription, viewers will have access to every MLS game without any blackouts. They can watch matches live or on demand, enjoying in-depth coverage, analysis, and exclusive content. In addition to live regular-season matches, the pass also includes the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Campeones Cup, and select MLS NEXT and MLS NEXT Pro matches and tournaments.

While MLS Season Pass is the primary platform for watching MLS games, select matches will also be broadcasted on traditional cable channels like Fox and FS1 throughout the season.

Mark your calendars for some key dates in the MLS calendar. The 2024 MLS All-Star Game will take place on Wednesday, July 24 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. This event will feature not only top-tier soccer but also music, interactive fan experiences, and community-focused events.

The 2024 Leagues Cup, a tournament featuring all MLS and LIGA MX teams, kicks off on Friday, July 26, and will culminate in a final match on Sunday, August 25. And don’t forget about Decision Day 2024, the final matchday of the MLS regular season, set for Saturday, October 19, 2024. The Eastern Conference games will start at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the Western Conference games at 9 p.m. ET.

Stay tuned for more updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion, and more as the MLS season heats up!