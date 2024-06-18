The Fourth of July is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by soaking up the sun in a pool? Pool floats are a summer essential, and Funboy offers some of the trendiest options on the market. Loved by celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and Vanessa Hudgens, Funboy pool floats are now on sale for the holiday weekend.

From now until July 5th, Funboy is offering a 25% discount on all of their Instagram-worthy pool floats. Simply use the code CAMP at checkout to take advantage of this special offer. Whether you’re hosting a pool party or just looking to relax in the water all summer long, Funboy has a wide selection of floats to choose from.

In addition to the classic chaise lounges and other stylish options, Funboy is also featuring select styles from the Barbie movie collection. These eye-catching inflatables are sure to make a splash at any pool gathering. If you’re in need of more summer essentials, be sure to browse our top picks for swimsuits and sunscreens to complete your pool day look.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to save on Funboy pool floats and make a statement this summer. Grab your favorite float, snap some Instagram-worthy photos, and enjoy the long weekend in style.