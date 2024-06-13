sandra-bullock-nicole-kidman-in-talks-to-return-for-practical-magic-sequel

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are currently in discussions to reprise their roles in a sequel to the 1998 film Practical Magic, as announced by Warner Bros on social media. The original film, based on a novel by Alice Hoffman, follows the story of two sisters, Sally and Gillian Owens, who come from a family of witches. Raised by their eccentric aunts, the sisters must navigate their magical heritage and a family curse that brings tragedy to any man who falls in love with an Owens woman.

The sequel’s screenplay will be written by Akiva Goldsman, who also worked on the original film, alongside Robin Swicord and Adam Brooks. Bullock and Kidman are expected to produce the film, with Denise Di Novi, the producer of the first movie, also attached to the project. While details about the plot of the sequel are being kept under wraps for now, fans can expect to see the return of the beloved characters in a new magical adventure.

In addition to their involvement in the Practical Magic sequel, both Bullock and Kidman have a busy slate of upcoming projects. Kidman can currently be seen in the miniseries Expats and will star in the rom-com A Family Affair alongside Zac Efron and Joey King. She also has several other projects in the works, including the murder mystery series The Perfect Couple and the feature thriller Holland, Michigan. Bullock, on the other hand, has recently appeared in blockbusters like Bullet Train and The Lost City, as well as Netflix hits like Bird Box and The Unforgivable.

As for Goldsman, in addition to his work on the Practical Magic sequel, he is also producing the upcoming Major Matt Mason film starring Tom Hanks and a live-action Monsters High film for Mattel. His recent television credits include Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and The Crowded Room.

Both Kidman and Bullock are represented by top talent agencies and management firms, showcasing their continued success and influence in the entertainment industry. Fans of Practical Magic can look forward to a new chapter in the magical world of the Owens sisters, with Bullock, Kidman, and Goldsman at the helm of the highly anticipated sequel.