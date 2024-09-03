Sabrina Carpenter has achieved a significant milestone in her music career with her latest album, “Short N’ Sweet,” debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard chart. The talented pop singer’s album has made quite an impression, with all 12 of its songs appearing on the Billboard Hot 100. This achievement marks Carpenter’s first No. 1 album, solidifying her status as a rising star in the music industry.

The success of “Short N’ Sweet” is evident in the numbers, as the album debuted with 362,000 units, according to the tracking service Luminate. This impressive sales figure edged out rapper Travis Scott’s re-released mixtape, “Days Before Rodeo,” which sold 361,000 units. Carpenter’s album also had the third-best opening week of the year, behind Taylor Swift’s “Tortured Poets Department” and Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter.”

Carpenter’s popularity has been on the rise since she opened for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour, further solidifying her position as one of the biggest emerging pop acts in the industry. Her hit single “Espresso,” released in April, showcased her clever wordplay and catchy melodies, propelling her to new heights of stardom. This success was followed by another infectious track, “Please Please Please,” which became her first No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Jack Antonoff, who collaborated with Carpenter on “Please Please Please” and produced half of her album “Short N’ Sweet,” praised her approach to pop music. He commended her singing abilities and noted that her voice has a captivating quality that is truly remarkable. Antonoff’s words highlight Carpenter’s talent and the impact she has had on the music industry.

Carpenter has been releasing music for a decade, building a dedicated fan base and generating anticipation for her latest album, “Short N’ Sweet.” Leading up to the album release, Carpenter shared a snippet of the song “Taste” on Instagram, creating buzz among her followers. The music video for “Taste” featured a playful yet gory theme, starring Jenna Ortega and including a kiss between the two former Disney Channel stars.

