Royal Ascot is a prestigious racing event that attracts many high-profile attendees, including members of the Royal Family. The first day of the races was filled with glamour and excitement, but as the day progressed, some partygoers got a little carried away with their celebrations.

As the event is known for its elegance, many guests dressed to impress, but by the end of the day, some had loosened their ties and let loose on the streets of Ascot. Police had to intervene in some situations, including one incident where three officers were needed to subdue a rowdy racegoer.

Despite the chaos that ensued, the Royal Family members, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and others, enjoyed a more civilised day at the races. Lady Gabriella Windsor made her first public appearance since the tragic death of her husband, and she was comforted by fellow royals.

King Charles, who has been described as a ‘workaholic,’ appeared in good spirits despite his ongoing cancer treatment. The Queen and other royal attendees looked stylish and elegant, adding to the overall glamour of the event.

The organisers of Royal Ascot have strict rules regarding behaviour, and they do not tolerate drunkenness or rowdy conduct. Despite the warnings, some partygoers took things too far, leading to some unfortunate incidents on the streets.

Overall, Royal Ascot remains a highlight in the social calendar, attracting royals and high-society guests for a week of thrilling races and elegant fashion. Despite the occasional chaos, the event continues to be a beloved tradition that brings together racing enthusiasts and fans of the Royal Family alike.