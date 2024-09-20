Heather Dubrow and Alexis Bellino are using their platform as stars of The Real Housewives of Orange County to advocate for LGBT acceptance and create a more inclusive world for their children, no matter their sexual or gender identities. During a recent episode of the Bravo series, Alexis Bellino opened up about her support for her transgender son, Miles, as well as her other two children, James and Mackenna. She emphasized the importance of creating a loving and accepting environment for her family members, regardless of their identities.

Heather and Alexis later attended the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards together, where Heather had the honor of presenting an award. Heather expressed her longstanding relationship with the GLAAD organization and the significance of supporting their work within the LGBTQIA+ community. She shared her pride in being able to make a difference and feel like she is on the right path by standing up for equality and acceptance.

Both Heather and Alexis have children who identify within the LGBTQIA+ community, which has brought them closer together in recent years. Heather’s daughter, Max, came out as bisexual in a 2020 Instagram post, followed by her daughter Kat publicly coming out as lesbian two years later. In 2023, Heather shared that her youngest child is transgender, emphasizing the importance of love and support within their family.

The reality stars have found common ground in their experiences as parents of LGBTQIA+ children, which has strengthened their bond and friendship. Alexis expressed her gratitude towards Heather for being a role model in championing their queer kids and navigating the challenges that come with acceptance and support.

Heather Dubrow and her husband, Terry Dubrow, have shared their journey as parents of four children, including their experiences with Max, Nick, Kat, and Ace. Their social media posts showcase the love and joy they have for their family, celebrating holidays, milestones, and everyday moments together. From Thanksgiving gatherings to Mother’s Day celebrations, the Dubrow family exemplifies the importance of love, togetherness, and support within their household.

As The Real Housewives of Orange County continues to air on Bravo, Heather and Terry Dubrow’s experiences as parents of LGBTQIA+ children offer a glimpse into the complexities and joys of raising a diverse and inclusive family. Through their advocacy, support, and love, Heather and Alexis are paving the way for a more accepting and understanding world for all individuals, regardless of their identities. Their commitment to creating a safe and welcoming environment for their children serves as an inspiration for others to embrace diversity and celebrate the uniqueness of each individual.