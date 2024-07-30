Andy Warhol’s iconic 1985 portrait of Blondie’s Debbie Harry, created using an early home computer, is now up for sale after being hidden away in rural Delaware for almost 40 years. This extraordinary piece of digital art, along with a signed disk containing 10 Warhol images, was produced during Warhol’s time as a brand ambassador for Commodore, a tech company that has long since disappeared.

The portrait session with Debbie Harry was a memorable event, as she described in her 2019 memoir. Warhol, in his usual deadpan manner, painted her portrait live at Lincoln Center with the help of technicians and the innovative Commodore Amiga computer. Harry reminisced about the experience, highlighting the uniqueness of the creation process and the limited number of copies in existence.

Interestingly, another copy of the digital portrait has resurfaced after being kept by a former Commodore technician all these years. This technician, Jeff Bruette, who taught Warhol how to utilize the cutting-edge computer, now intends to sell the portrait and the original Amiga disk signed by the artist. The artwork has attracted attention from various galleries and auction houses, but Bruette has opted for a private sale.

The exact price of this remarkable piece remains undisclosed, but considering the success of Warhol’s NFTs in the past, which fetched millions, the value is expected to be substantial. The decision to part with this collection after decades stems from Bruette’s desire to share this extraordinary artwork with the world and ensure it finds the right home.

Looking back at Warhol’s role as a pioneer in digital art and his collaboration with Commodore, it’s evident that his legacy continues to captivate audiences. With the resurgence of interest in NFTs and digital art, the timing couldn’t be more perfect for this rare Andy Warhol portrait to reemerge. As the story unfolds, we anticipate further revelations about this captivating piece and its journey through time.

While the fate of a potential third copy of the Debbie Harry portrait remains unknown, the significance of this rediscovered artwork in shedding light on Warhol’s digital experimentation cannot be overstated. As the art world eagerly awaits the sale and exhibition of this iconic piece, the impact of Warhol’s foray into computer-generated art continues to resonate with collectors and enthusiasts worldwide.