Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers for Monday, July 15, reveal that fans will be eager to see the aftermath of Connie Viniski’s attack on Rafe Hernandez. Connie, who just had an imaginary breakfast with deceased Li Shin, may not have actually stabbed Rafe. There is no mention of Rafe being injured or hospitalized in the upcoming week’s spoilers, so it is possible that Connie will snap out of her hallucination.

It is hinted that Connie might change her mind about harming Rafe and return to Bobby with bad news. However, Bobby is keeping secrets about Everett’s reappearance and cannot reveal what he saw. If Bobby were to come clean, it would expose his lies and create a stalemate between him and Connie.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Johnson is set to face devastation as Bobby, pretending to be Everett, breaks up with her. Bobby may act coldly to avoid suspicion but could ultimately let Stephanie down gently by claiming he needs to focus on his recovery. This breakup will leave Stephanie crushed and heartbroken.

In other developments, Kate Roberts Brady will propose an investment opportunity to Chad DiMera. It is hinted that Chad may invest in the Body and Soul reboot, which could tie into the ongoing drama involving Abigail DiMera and a mystery woman. Chad’s decision to invest could lead to more shocking revelations in the future.

As the story unfolds, viewers can expect more twists and turns in the lives of their favorite DOOL characters. Stay tuned for updates and more predictions on the future of these storylines. For all the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates, CDL is the go-to source for fans.