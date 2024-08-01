TalkSPORT, the world’s largest sports radio network, has seen a significant increase in listenership, setting new records across its schedule. From popular presenters like Alan Brazil on Breakfast to White & Jordan and throughout the day, talkSPORT attracted 3.7 million listeners and celebrated a total of 24 million listening hours, marking a 10.2% increase compared to the previous year.

Virgin Radio also experienced a surge in listenership, with Chris Evans and Ryan Tubridy leading the way. The network reached 2.2 million listeners, accumulating a total of 11 million listening hours. Ryan Tubridy, a former RTE star, joined Virgin Radio UK last December and has since made a significant impact on the network.

In addition to talkSPORT and Virgin Radio, Times Radio also saw a rise in listeners tuning in for longer periods, averaging 8.9 million hours. These record-breaking numbers have solidified News Broadcasting’s stations as the UK’s most digital broadcaster, with the best listening hours performance to date.

Ryan Tubridy, who bid farewell to Ireland after 14 years on The Late Late Show, has embraced his new role at Virgin Radio UK. Reflecting on his experiences in London, Ryan expressed gratitude for the friendships and opportunities he has encountered since joining the network. His presence has undoubtedly contributed to Virgin Radio’s continued success.

Listeners of Virgin Radio can enjoy a lineup of talented presenters, including TFI Fridays legend Chris Evans. Recently, DJ Nick Grimshaw also made an appearance on the network, bringing his unique style to the airwaves after departing from BBC Radio 1 in 2021.

Overall, the surge in listenership across talkSPORT, Virgin Radio, and Times Radio reflects the growing popularity of radio broadcasting in the UK. As more listeners tune in for engaging content and entertaining presenters, these networks continue to set new records and attract a diverse audience of dedicated listeners. Whether it’s sports commentary, lively discussions, or music playlists, radio remains a powerful medium for connecting with audiences and sharing compelling stories.