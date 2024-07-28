The Outlander universe is set to expand with the upcoming prequel series, Blood of My Blood, and fans are buzzing with excitement over the latest update. The highly anticipated series is confirmed to premiere next year, following the conclusion of the seventh season of the main Outlander show.

Blood of My Blood will delve into the origins of the parents of the series’ beloved leads, Claire and Jamie Fraser. The characters of Claire’s parents, Henry Beauchamp and Julia Mortinson, will be portrayed by Jeremy Irvine and Hermione Corfield, while Jamie’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen Mackenzie, will be played by Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater.

Producer Ronald D Moore recently shared a major update on the prequel series, revealing that filming has wrapped up and the first season is now in the editing stage. The exciting news is that the first season of Blood of My Blood will consist of 10 episodes, offering fans a deeper dive into the backstory of the Outlander universe.

While the decision to have 10 episodes in the first season is a departure from the recent trend of shorter seasons, Ronald explained that it was a result of various factors, including network preferences, scheduling, budget constraints, and practical considerations. Despite the complexities involved in determining the episode count, the team is excited to bring this new chapter of the Outlander story to life.

With Blood of My Blood being referred to as “season one,” there is speculation that the prequel series could continue beyond the initial season if it resonates with audiences. Based on Diana Gabaldon’s expansive book series, there is a wealth of material for the show to draw from, promising more adventures in the Outlander universe.

As fans eagerly await the premiere of Blood of My Blood, the upcoming seventh season of Outlander is set to premiere soon, offering more drama, romance, and intrigue for viewers to enjoy. Stay tuned for more updates on the Outlander universe as it continues to captivate audiences with its rich storytelling and compelling characters.