Sunday is a great day to relax and enjoy some entertainment. Before diving into a TV show or movie, why not challenge yourself with the NYT Strands puzzle? This word search game is still in beta, so let’s keep playing to keep it alive and maybe even see it on the New York Times Games app in the future.

To play Strands, you’ll be presented with a grid of letters and your task is to find words that have something in common based on a clue. Additionally, you need to find a special word called a spangram, which links two opposite sides of the board. Today’s theme hint for the puzzle is “It’s in the bag.” And an extra hint: Big in the UK, though Ted Lasso isn’t a fan.

Spoiler alert! The spangram for today’s Strands puzzle is TEATIME. Other words to find include Matcha, Chai, Oolong, Chamomile, Jasmine, and Gunpowder. Gunpowder tea is a Chinese green tea rolled into small pellets resembling grains of gunpowder, giving it a unique flavor profile.

How did you do on today’s Strands puzzle? Let me know on social media. And don’t forget to check out my blog for more daily puzzles, TV show reviews, streaming guides, and much more. Thanks for reading!