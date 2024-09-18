Nick Cannon, the multi-talented TV host, couldn’t resist making a witty comparison between the upcoming 12th season of “The Masked Singer” and his large family of children. During an exclusive chat with Page Six at the Fox Fall Press Day in Los Angeles, Cannon jokingly remarked, “[Twelve seasons], right? It’s a dozen. Got the same amount of kids!” This lighthearted quip highlights Cannon’s humor and the long-running success of the popular reality singing competition show.

As a father of many, Cannon shares his role as a parent with several women, bringing a unique dynamic to his family life. His eldest children, 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, are from his previous marriage to singer Mariah Carey. Additionally, he has children with Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi, and LaNisha Cole, showcasing the diverse family structure that Cannon navigates with grace and love.

Despite the joys and challenges of parenting a large brood, Cannon opened up about the bittersweet experience of watching his daughter Monroe grow up. He shared a humorous anecdote about Monroe experimenting with makeup, a moment that reminded him of her mother, Mariah Carey. Cannon’s candid reflections on the passage of time and the evolving dynamics within his family shed light on the complexities of fatherhood in the spotlight.

In addition to his personal life, Cannon remains dedicated to his professional endeavors, including hosting the popular show “The Masked Singer.” With the upcoming 12th season set to premiere soon, Cannon teased fans with hints about the show’s new format and heightened level of competition. This season promises to be the most competitive yet, with a fresh lineup of talented contestants vying for the top spot while concealing their identities behind intricate costumes.

One of the exciting new features of Season 12 is the introduction of “Masked Ambassadors,” celebrity alums who will provide additional clues about the masked singers’ identities. These ambassadors, including past contestants like Jewel, Ne-Yo, and Dick Van Dyke, will offer insights and connections that could help viewers unravel the mystery behind each performer. This innovative twist adds a new layer of intrigue to the show and keeps audiences engaged throughout the season.

As the show delves deeper into the clues and reveals behind the masks, Cannon emphasized the level of talent and skill showcased by this season’s contestants. With more clues than ever before hidden in unexpected places, viewers can expect an immersive and interactive viewing experience that challenges them to guess the identities of the hidden singers. The engaging format of the show, coupled with the star-studded panel of judges, promises to deliver an unforgettable season filled with surprises and entertainment for all.

In conclusion, Nick Cannon’s witty banter and insightful reflections offer a glimpse into the multifaceted life of a dedicated father and accomplished entertainer. As he navigates the highs and lows of parenting and professional success, Cannon continues to inspire audiences with his charisma, talent, and unwavering commitment to his craft. With the upcoming season of “The Masked Singer” poised to captivate viewers with its fresh twists and competitive spirit, fans can look forward to another thrilling installment of the hit reality show.