Fans of the CBS show NCIS are eagerly anticipating the premiere of the Leroy Gibbs prequel series, NCIS: Origins. The show is set to debut in October, alongside the 22nd season of the flagship drama. The prequel will delve into Gibbs’ early years with the NIS in the 1990s, with rising star Austin Stowell taking on the role of the young Gibbs.

One of the key characters in the prequel series is Special Agent Lala Dominguez, played by Mariel Molino. Lala is determined to make a name for herself in the male-dominated workplace of the NIS. While fans are curious to see if she will be the only female agent on the task force, it has been revealed that she will be working alongside other female agents, including Vera Strickland and Mary Jo Hayes.

Mariel Molino has shared some insights into her character, describing Lala as Franks’ right-hand agent when Gibbs first meets her. Lala is a former Marine with a dry and dark sense of humor, which comes to light in one of her first scenes with Gibbs. The actress teased that there will be a macabre scene involving her character that harkens back to her childhood.

In addition to the character details, fans have also gotten a glimpse of the younger Gibbs through actor Austin Stowell’s Instagram. The new look for the young Gibbs features a shorter crew cut and a smart, light-blue button-up shirt, bringing him closer to the Gibbs fans have come to know and love in the present day.

As viewers gear up for the premiere of NCIS: Origins on October 14, they can expect to see Gibbs and his team embarking on dangerous missions for the NIS. The prequel series promises to provide a deeper insight into the origins of Leroy Jethro Gibbs and the early days of the NIS.

With anticipation building for the new series, fans are counting down the days until they can witness the action-packed drama unfold on their screens. NCIS: Origins is set to be a thrilling addition to the NCIS universe, offering fans a fresh perspective on their favorite characters and the beginnings of the iconic team. Stay tuned for more updates and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks as the premiere date draws closer.