Roseanne Barr, a strong supporter of Donald Trump, recently stirred up some controversy by suggesting that Michelle Obama might run for president with Hillary Clinton as her running mate. In an interview with Newsmax host Todd Starnes, Barr expressed her belief that Barack Obama has been running the Biden administration behind the scenes, essentially serving a third term. She further speculated that Michelle Obama could potentially be the Democratic nominee, with Hillary Clinton as her vice president in an open primary.

This theory has been echoed by Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who has also suggested that Michelle Obama may be the Democratic Party’s candidate in the upcoming election. Cruz emphasized the significance of this possibility, warning that it could be very dangerous for the country. He pointed out that every time a Democrat or a member of the press criticizes President Biden, the likelihood of Michelle Obama stepping in as a candidate increases.

Despite these speculations, Kamala Harris, the current vice president, has received substantial support and raised approximately $100 million for her campaign since President Biden announced he would not seek reelection. Prominent political figures such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have endorsed Harris, praising her strength, courage, and commitment to important issues like women’s rights.

While the rumors surrounding Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton’s potential presidential ticket have generated buzz and excitement, the true outcome of the 2024 election remains uncertain. As the election cycle progresses, it will be interesting to see how different candidates position themselves and how the political landscape evolves. Regardless of the final lineup, one thing is for sure – the upcoming election is bound to be a spectacle that will captivate the nation.