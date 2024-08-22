Megan Thee Stallion is set to bring her fierce energy and undeniable talent to the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards as the host of the prestigious event. This announcement marks a significant moment in the rapper’s career, as it will be her first time hosting an awards show. Taking place at New York’s UBS Arena on September 11, the ceremony promises to be a night to remember for music fans worldwide.

The 29-year-old artist took to Twitter to share her excitement with her fans, known as the “Hotties.” In a tweet on August 22, Megan wrote, “Hotties I’m hosting THEE 2024 @vmas. Tune in September 11.” This message generated a wave of enthusiasm and anticipation among her followers, who are eagerly looking forward to seeing her in this new role.

While this will be Megan Thee Stallion’s first time hosting an awards show, she is no stranger to the spotlight. The rapper has previously showcased her hosting skills on popular television programs such as the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live. Her charisma, wit, and stage presence have endeared her to audiences worldwide, making her a natural choice for the prestigious role of VMA host.

In addition to her hosting duties, Megan has been making waves in the music industry with the release of her latest album, MEGAN. Known for hits like “Body,” the rapper continues to captivate listeners with her bold lyrics and infectious beats. Most recently, Megan collaborated with Reneé Rapp on the single “Not My Fault” for the Mean Girls movie musical, showcasing her versatility as an artist.

The 2024 MTV VMAs will feature a star-studded lineup of music artists, including the talented Katy Perry, who is set to receive the coveted Video Vanguard Award and perform some of her biggest hits. Joining her on stage will be pop sensations Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter, along with rock icon Lenny Kravitz and alternative pop artist Halsey. The event promises to be a celebration of music and creativity, with performances that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

This year’s VMAs were rescheduled to avoid conflicting with the upcoming presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Megan Thee Stallion has been a vocal supporter of Vice President Harris, performing at her campaign rally at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30. In an Instagram post following the event, Megan shared a video of herself and her backup dancers, humorously referring to them as the “new head of security” and using the hashtag #hottiesforharris to show her support.

Despite facing backlash from critics who disagree with Kamala Harris’s policies, Megan has remained steadfast in her support for the vice president. During her performance at Lollapalooza earlier this month, the rapper addressed the negativity she had received, emphasizing Harris’s stance on issues like women’s rights and gas prices. Megan’s commitment to using her platform to advocate for causes she believes in has earned her respect and admiration from fans and fellow artists alike.

As the countdown to the 2024 MTV VMAs begins, all eyes will be on Megan Thee Stallion as she takes the stage to host the iconic event. With her unparalleled talent, charisma, and passion for music, the rapper is sure to deliver a memorable and electrifying show that will leave a lasting impression on audiences worldwide. Stay tuned for an unforgettable night of music, entertainment, and celebration at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards hosted by the one and only Megan Thee Stallion.