The Miami Dolphins recently faced a tough defeat against the Buffalo Bills, and to make matters worse, their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion during Thursday Night Football on September 12. With Tagovailoa sidelined, the Dolphins needed to explore their options for a new quarterback to lead the team to victory. While Skylar Thompson was currently the backup quarterback and set to start in their upcoming game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week Three, the team knew they needed another backup in case of further injuries. Enter Tyler Huntley, a seasoned player from the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad, who has now joined the Miami Dolphins to provide additional support in the quarterback position.

### Who is Tyler Huntley?

Tyler Huntley, born on February 3, 1998, hails from Dania Beach, Florida. It’s a fitting return for the athlete to his home state, where his football journey began. Huntley made his NFL debut in 2020 when he was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. Initially placed on the practice squad, he served as a backup to star quarterback Lamar Jackson for the past four years. However, it was during the 2022 NFL season when Huntley truly got his chance to shine, stepping in for Jackson when he was injured and proving his capabilities on the field. Huntley also had the opportunity to play a few games with the Cleveland Browns during his time in the league.

### Tyler Huntley Joins the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins officially announced the signing of Tyler Huntley on Monday, September 16, with head coach Mike McDaniel confirming the acquisition during a press conference. McDaniel expressed his confidence in Huntley, stating, “It’s been apparent from afar… he was replacing the league MVP, and you could see from a distance that he was someone the team absolutely believed could lead them to victory.” With Huntley now on board, the Dolphins are gearing up for his debut in their upcoming game against the Seahawks on Sunday, September 22.

### Tyler Huntley’s Stats

Throughout his time with the Ravens, Huntley racked up a total of 1,957 passing yards and scored eight touchdowns. These stats showcase his ability to make an impact on the field and contribute to his team’s success. As he transitions to the Miami Dolphins, fans will be eager to see how he continues to develop and perform in his new role with the team.

With Tyler Huntley now in the mix, the Miami Dolphins are looking to solidify their quarterback lineup and bounce back from their recent setbacks. As they prepare to face off against the Seahawks, all eyes will be on Huntley as he steps into his new role and aims to lead the team to victory. Stay tuned for more updates on Tyler Huntley and the Miami Dolphins as they navigate the challenges of the NFL season.