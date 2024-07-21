McDonald and Dodds are back for a fourth season, with Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia once again taking on the roles of the detectives in the first episode. The cast also includes familiar faces like Claire Skinner and Charlie Chambers, as well as new additions such as Bhavik C. Pankhania.

The guest stars in the first story of this season are truly impressive, with Toby Stephens, Pixie Lott, Lydia Leonard, Daniel Lapaine, Dipo Ola, John Gordon Sinclair, and Ace Bhatti all making appearances. The story kicks off with McDonald and Dodds investigating the death of a woman who had been missing for over three decades.

Toby Stephens, known for his role in Lost in Space, plays Mark Holgate, while Lydia Leonard, from Gentleman Jack, portrays Lucy Holgate. Pixie Lott takes on the character of Lola Baker, and Dipo Ola plays her husband Cal Baker. John Gordon Sinclair stars as Nevis McLintock, and Daniel Lapaine embodies Brad Coleman, an antique dealer and Lola’s stepfather. Ace Bhatti rounds out the cast as George Sharma, Lucy’s lawyer.

The episode promises to be full of mystery and intrigue as McDonald and Dodds unravel the secrets surrounding the woman’s disappearance and death. Fans of the show are in for a treat with this star-studded lineup and compelling storyline.

Overall, the return of McDonald and Dodds for a fourth season is sure to excite fans of the show, with a stellar cast and intriguing storyline to look forward to. Don’t miss the premiere on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday, July 21st at 8pm.