Matt Rossi, a contestant on “The Bachelorette” Season 21, recently opened up about his experience on the Men Tell All episode. Despite filming a segment for the show, Matt revealed that his part was ultimately cut from the episode, leaving him feeling frustrated. Taking to TikTok to share his disappointment, Matt posted a photo of himself dressed in a suit with the caption, “When they made me come to Men Tell All, rehash everything out, just to cut the whole segment out… Release the tapes, it got juicy.” Fans are eagerly awaiting more details on the drama that unfolded during Matt’s segment, but ABC has yet to comment on the situation.

Matt’s appearance on “The Bachelorette” came during week four in New Zealand, where he crashed Jenn Tran’s season in a surprising twist. Host Jesse Palmer revealed to viewers that Matt, Jenn’s ex, had flown halfway around the world to have a conversation with her. Despite their history, Jenn expressed confusion over Matt’s intentions, as they had recently reconnected as friends. Ultimately, Jenn decided to leave their relationship in the past and focus on her final two men, Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader.

As fans eagerly wait to see who will receive Jenn’s final rose on the season finale, Bachelor Nation stars are facing their own relationship struggles. Greg Grippo, a former contestant on Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette,” recently announced his split from Victoria Fuller, who he appeared with on Bachelor in Paradise. Similarly, Victoria’s engagement with Johnny DePhillipo also came to an end before she found love with Greg.

On a more somber note, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, who got engaged on the inaugural Golden Bachelor, recently announced their divorce after just three months of marriage. The couple cited differences in their career goals as the reason for their split. Despite their initial happiness, the two realized that they were not compatible in the long run.

In contrast, tennis pro Joey Graziadei and project manager Kelsey Anderson found their happy ending on Joey’s season, with Joey proposing to Kelsey during the finale. The couple’s engagement was a heartwarming moment for fans, as Joey expressed his love and admiration for Kelsey. However, not all Bachelor Nation couples have been as fortunate, with underwater welder John Henry Spurlock and nurse Kat Izzo calling off their engagement shortly after the finale aired.

Similarly, Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant, who got engaged on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor,” announced their split after facing challenges in their relationship. Despite their initial happiness, Eliza and Aaron decided to part ways following their engagement.

The ups and downs of Bachelor Nation relationships continue with Kylee Russell and Aven Jones, who got engaged on Paradise but later announced their split due to infidelities in their relationship. The couple’s breakup came as a shock to fans, who had hoped to see them build a future together.

In more positive news, integrative medicine specialist Dotun Olubeko proposed to child and family therapist Charity Lawson on the season finale of “The Bachelorette,” with the couple planning a wedding in the near future. Their engagement was a heartwarming moment for fans, as Dotun expressed his love and admiration for Charity.

As Bachelor Nation couples navigate the highs and lows of their relationships, viewers continue to root for their favorite contestants to find lasting love. Whether it’s engagements, breakups, or reconciliations, the world of reality TV romance is always full of surprises and drama. Stay tuned for more updates on the latest Bachelor Nation relationships and scandals.