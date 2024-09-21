Martha Stewart’s recent criticism of her upcoming Netflix documentary, “Martha,” has caused quite a stir in the film world. The domestic diva, known for her impeccable taste and business savvy, did not hold back when expressing her dissatisfaction with the film’s portrayal of her infamous trial. It seems that Netflix, the streaming service behind the documentary, is less than pleased with Stewart’s candid remarks.

The controversy began after the film premiered at the 2024 Telluride Film Festival, where Stewart was flown in via a private jet courtesy of Netflix. Despite the luxurious treatment, Stewart made it clear that she was not impressed with the documentary. At a subsequent business event, the 2024 Retail Influencer CEO Forum, Stewart reportedly called the film “lazy” and criticized it for focusing too much on her legal troubles.

In a Q&A session with Joanna Coles at a diner for CEOs, Stewart voiced her frustrations with the film’s director, R.J. Cutler, who she claimed refused to make any changes to the documentary despite her objections. Stewart stated that the film portrayed her trial in a negative light and failed to capture the essence of who she truly is. She also expressed disappointment with the way former Manhattan U.S. Attorney and FBI Director James Comey was portrayed in the film.

Despite her criticisms, Stewart hinted that she may have the opportunity to tell her story in her own way in the future. She revealed that Netflix had already approached her about potentially doing another documentary that would better reflect her life and career. Cutler, the director of “Martha,” has a history of producing acclaimed documentaries, including one on Vogue’s Met Gala and another on “Saturday Night Live” legend John Belushi.

Stewart’s dissatisfaction with the film stems from her belief that it focused too much on her legal troubles and not enough on her accomplishments and contributions to the world of lifestyle and business. As a successful entrepreneur, author, and television personality, Stewart has built an empire based on her expertise in cooking, entertaining, and home decor. She has inspired millions with her impeccable style and attention to detail, making her a household name synonymous with elegance and sophistication.

Despite the backlash from Netflix and others in the film industry, Stewart remains unapologetic for her comments and stands by her belief that the documentary failed to do justice to her legacy. As the release date of “Martha” approaches, it remains to be seen how audiences will react to the film and whether Stewart’s criticisms will have any lasting impact on her relationship with Netflix and the entertainment industry as a whole.

In conclusion, Martha Stewart’s public critique of her upcoming Netflix documentary has sparked controversy and raised questions about the portrayal of her life and career on screen. While some may view her comments as divisive, others see them as a necessary reminder of the importance of authenticity and integrity in storytelling. As the world eagerly awaits the release of “Martha,” one thing is certain: Martha Stewart will continue to be a force to be reckoned with in the worlds of business, media, and lifestyle.