As summer comes to an end, it’s time to start thinking about heading back to school. Lululemon, a popular retailer known for its comfortable athletic wear and high-quality fitness gear, has recently launched a Back to School collection on its online store. This collection features a variety of clothing and accessories perfect for students looking to start the school year off in style.

Whether you’re in need of a fashionable first-day outfit or cozy loungewear for long study sessions, Lululemon’s Back to School gear has something for everyone. Their activewear is made from high-performance, sweat-wicking fabrics that are not only comfortable but also durable enough to keep up with a busy academic schedule.

Avoid the back-to-school shopping rush by starting early and checking out Lululemon’s Back to School section. From high school seniors to college students, this collection is designed with everyday academic adventures in mind. Here are some of the top picks from Lululemon’s school-focused collection:

1. Pace Breaker Linerless Short 5″

Designed for running and training, this upgraded version of Lululemon’s most versatile short is all about comfort and minimal distractions. Whether you’re hitting the gym or running between classes, these shorts are perfect for any student’s daily wear.

In addition to these must-have items, Lululemon’s Back to School collection also includes a range of other stylish and functional pieces to help you kick off the school year in style. So why not start the new academic year feeling confident and comfortable with Lululemon’s classroom-ready styles? Shop now and get ready to make a statement on the first day of school!