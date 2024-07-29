Lorena Rae, a stunning model, recently showcased a beautiful tropical print bikini for the fashion brand Bonprix as part of her 30th birthday celebrations in St. Tropez, France. Lorena, who has previously been linked to Leonardo DiCaprio, was spotted shopping with him in New York in 2017 before he met another German model, Toni Garrn, on the same day.

In addition to her work with Bonprix, Lorena has also modeled for Victoria Beckham and was even called the designer’s “muse” after she modeled for Beckham’s new Reebok activewear collection in 2022. Lorena has also collaborated with the lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret, making her debut in their 2018 catwalk show.

Lorena expressed her excitement about being a part of the Victoria’s Secret show, stating, “I was one of the first people there. The whole hair and makeup process, all these people behind the scenes, and actually seeing all the Angels and the girls you’re going to walk with, seeing your outfit hanging there — it was super nerve-racking.”

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to share her admiration for Lorena, posting, “My muse @lorena looking incredible today in #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham kisses x VB.” Lorena’s career in the fashion industry continues to thrive, and her collaborations with top brands showcase her talent and versatility as a model.

The Victoria’s Secret show, which was canceled in 2019, is set to make a comeback after a five-year hiatus. Lorena’s involvement in the show has been a significant milestone in her career, and her experience walking alongside other models and Angels has been both exciting and nerve-wracking for her.

In conclusion, Lorena Rae’s journey in the fashion industry has been marked by successful collaborations with top brands like Bonprix, Victoria Beckham, and Victoria’s Secret. Her striking beauty and talent as a model have earned her recognition and praise from designers and fans alike. As she continues to make a name for herself in the fashion world, Lorena’s career shows no signs of slowing down.