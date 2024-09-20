Kelsey Anderson Stands Up to Critics Regarding Joey Grazidei and Jenna Johnson on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Kelsey Anderson, known for her time on “The Bachelor,” recently took to TikTok to address comments from fans about her fiancé, Joey Graziadei, and his chemistry with his “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Jenna Johnson. As the couple competes for the Season 33 Mirrorball Trophy, some viewers have expressed concerns about the close relationship between Graziadei and Johnson on the show.

In a TikTok video posted on Thursday, Anderson responded to those questioning why Johnson, a professional dancer, has been seen touching her fiancé during their performances. With a hint of sarcasm, Anderson explained, “Maybe because it’s her job. Maybe because she’s a professional dancer and she has to touch him to dance. That’s my understanding of it.”

Anderson also addressed comments about her own strength for watching Graziadei and Johnson dance together, reminding her followers of how she and Graziadei met on “The Bachelor” when he was dating multiple other women. Despite the challenges they faced, Anderson emphasized that their relationship has remained strong throughout.

The Reality of Love and Dancing

As Graziadei and Johnson made their debut on “DWTS,” Anderson proudly shared that they “crushed it” on the dance floor. Reflecting on their journey, Anderson joked about winning the “Super Bowl ring” of relationships, highlighting the security and reassurance Graziadei provides her as they navigate the spotlight together.

Acknowledging Johnson’s own family dynamic with husband Val Chmerkovskiy and their son Rome, Anderson expressed her support for the professional dancers and their success on the show. With Graziadei giving her the reassurance she needs, Anderson commended his dedication to both his dancing and their relationship.

Support from Fellow Dancers

Following Anderson’s TikTok response, Johnson and fellow pro dancer Witney Carson shared their admiration for her understanding and support. Johnson commented, “That’s my girl right there,” while Carson applauded Anderson for handling the situation with grace and positivity.

Anderson and Grazidei’s engagement, which was televised on “The Bachelor,” has been a topic of interest for fans. Despite facing financial challenges and living with roommates, the couple has remained committed to each other and their son Romeo.

Graziadei’s Journey on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

As Graziadei embarked on his “DWTS” journey, he showcased his talent with a cha-cha performance during the show’s premiere night. Reflecting on the energy they brought to the dance floor, Graziadei expressed his excitement for the positive reception from the audience.

With “Dancing With the Stars” airing on Tuesdays, Graziadei continues to impress viewers with his dedication and skill on the dance floor. As the competition heats up, Anderson stands by his side, offering her unwavering support and love.

In conclusion, Kelsey Anderson’s response to comments about Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson on “Dancing With the Stars” showcases her strength, understanding, and commitment to their relationship. As they navigate the challenges of competing on a high-profile show, Anderson and Graziadei demonstrate the power of love and support in the face of outside opinions and scrutiny.