Keith Urban provides an update on his wife Nicole Kidman following the unexpected death of her mother, Janelle. Nicole Kidman, the 57-year-old award-winning actress, was in Venice for the Film Festival when she received the heartbreaking news of her mother’s passing. Halina Reijn, the director of the film “Babygirl,” read a handwritten note from Kidman during her scheduled appearance at the festival. In the note, Kidman expressed her shock and grief over her mother’s death and dedicated her best actress award to her late mother.

Keith Urban, 56, shared in an interview with the Times that Nicole Kidman is doing well despite the tragic loss. He thanked fans for their concern and support, but did not go into further detail about the situation. The family is understandably heartbroken, and they have requested privacy during this difficult time.

Nicole Kidman and her sister Antonia took to social media to express their gratitude for the outpouring of love and kindness they have received from fans. In a heartfelt message, Kidman thanked everyone for the messages of support and shared throwback photos of their beloved mother, Janelle. The family is deeply touched by the love and admiration shown for their mother.

The cause of Janelle’s death has not been disclosed publicly. However, Kidman hinted at her mother’s health issues during a podcast appearance earlier in the year. She mentioned that they were in Australia primarily to take care of her mother and ensure she was surrounded by her grandchildren. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Kidman was grateful to have been able to spend quality time with her mother before her passing.

In a previous interview, Kidman mentioned missing her mother’s 80th birthday due to the pandemic but was fortunate to reunite with her in August of the following year. The bond between mother and daughter was evident in Kidman’s words, reflecting the deep love and connection they shared.

Amidst the tragedy, Nicole Kidman continues to focus on her work and express her gratitude for the support she has received. The actress remains dedicated to her craft and is thankful for the opportunity to share her mother’s influence and legacy with the world. As she navigates this difficult time, Kidman draws strength from the memories and lessons her mother imparted to her.

Janelle, who was 84 at the time of her passing, leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, and guidance. Her impact on her daughters, Nicole and Antonia, is evident in the heartfelt messages they have shared with the public. Janelle’s presence will be deeply missed, but her spirit lives on in the memories and values she instilled in her family.

In the face of loss and grief, Nicole Kidman and her family have shown resilience and strength. The outpouring of love and support from fans around the world has been a source of comfort during this challenging time. Through their shared experiences and memories, the Kidman family continues to honor Janelle’s memory and legacy.

As Nicole Kidman navigates the grieving process, she remains focused on cherishing the memories and lessons learned from her mother. The bond between mother and daughter transcends time and space, offering a source of comfort and inspiration in the face of loss. Kidman’s dedication to her craft and her family exemplify the resilience and grace with which she faces life’s challenges.

In conclusion, the unexpected death of Janelle Kidman has left a void in the hearts of her loved ones, but her memory lives on through the love and support of those who knew her. Nicole Kidman’s strength and resilience in the face of tragedy serve as a testament to the enduring power of family and the bonds that connect us all. As she continues to navigate the complexities of loss, Kidman finds solace in the memories and lessons passed down from her beloved mother, Janelle.