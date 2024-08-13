Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance with Prince William, wearing a stunning new accessory that caught the attention of fans. Instead of her usual sapphire-and-diamond engagement ring, Kate was seen wearing a gold eternity band encrusted with white diamonds and sapphires. This new piece of jewelry is believed to be a promise ring from Prince William, given to Kate during their early romance in the early 2000s.

The ring is similar to a Victorian rose gold band adorned with pearls and garnet, symbolizing the couple’s birthstones. Kate first wore this ring in 2005 on her graduation day from St. Andrews, where she studied art history. The garnet gemstones in the ring represent commitment, while the pearls symbolize innocence and purity.

While it is unclear when Kate received this new eternity band, some fans speculate that it may have been a gift from William to mark their 13th wedding anniversary in April. The couple released a video message in support of Team Great Britain as the 2024 Olympics came to a close, praising the athletes for their dedication and passion.

Kate and William expressed their pride in Team GB’s achievements and their excitement for the upcoming Paralympic Games. This public appearance with the new eternity band has sparked speculation and admiration from fans, who are eager to learn more about the couple’s romantic gestures and special moments.