The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for turning heads wherever they go, and the Met Gala red carpets are no exception. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and look back at some of their iconic looks from past Met Gala events.

The matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner, joined her daughters in 2015 wearing a stunning ruched Balmain dress that accentuated her figure. She complemented the look with chandelier earrings and strappy black heels, exuding elegance and style.

Kim Kardashian made her Met Gala debut in 2013 while heavily pregnant with daughter North. She rocked a skintight floral dress designed by Riccardo Tisci, putting her baby bump on full display. Two years later, she revisited the memorable outfit for a Halloween costume while pregnant with son Saint, showcasing her sense of humor and fashion-forward thinking.

Kendall Jenner stepped onto the Met Gala red carpet in 2014, embracing the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” theme with an Old Hollywood-inspired pale pink satin corset dress by Topshop. She added extra glamour with a blingy clutch and a Chopard diamond necklace, proving her ability to effortlessly blend classic elegance with modern trends.

In 2016, Kylie Jenner made her Met Gala debut in a show-stopping Balmain gown that featured sheer bejeweled panels and a sultry vibe. Despite facing some wardrobe malfunctions, Kylie owned the red carpet with her bold fashion choice and confident attitude.

Fast forward to 2019, and all eyes were on Kylie as she rocked a form-fitting mermaid Versace gown with a lavender feathered train and sleeves. Matching her lilac wig to the dress, Kylie embraced the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme with her unique and eye-catching ensemble.

As the years went by, the Kardashian-Jenner family continued to make a statement at the Met Gala with their bold fashion choices and impeccable style. Whether it was Kim’s golden goddess look in 2018 or Kendall’s slinky orange feathered dress in 2019, the family always managed to steal the show and set trends with their iconic Met Gala appearances.

The annual event continues to be a platform for the Kardashian-Jenner clan to showcase their fashion prowess and push boundaries with their daring looks. As we eagerly anticipate their future Met Gala appearances, one thing is for sure – the Kardashian-Jenners will always bring their A-game to the red carpet.