Justin Timberlake, the popular singer known for hits like “SexyBack,” found himself in trouble early Tuesday morning in the Hamptons. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated. He was later arraigned in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court and released without having to pay bail.

Timberlake had been dining at the American Hotel on Monday night and was on his way to a friend’s house when he was pulled over by the police. In addition to the DWI charge, he also received citations for running a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane.

The police department is expected to release a formal statement on the matter later in the day. Timberlake was photographed leaving court with his attorney, sporting a casual outfit of jeans, a graphic T-shirt, a short-sleeve button-down shirt, and a cap.

The Hamptons, located on New York’s Long Island, are a popular summer destination for the wealthy and famous. Timberlake’s arrest has certainly caught the attention of many, especially since he is currently on tour with his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour.” Despite his legal troubles, Timberlake has continued to perform, with upcoming shows scheduled in Chicago and New York City.

Meanwhile, Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, has been busy shooting the Amazon series The Better Sister in New York City. She recently posted a Father’s Day tribute to Timberlake on social media, highlighting their life together with their two children.

As more details about Timberlake’s arrest emerge, fans and the public will be eager to see how this situation unfolds for the music icon. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.